Anti-Gunners Won't Like the Findings of 2026 National Firearms Survey

The anti-gunner lobby isn’t going to be happy about the findings of the 2026 National Firearms Survey, which destroys some of the most common arguments they make in favor of gun control.

Advertisement

The survey was conducted by Dr. William English of Georgetown University.

Researchers found that gun ownership in the United States has increased significantly over recent years — especially among racial minorities. It also found that defensive gun uses happen far more often than anti-gunner advocates suggest. The study also showed that a large chunk of the U.S. population owns firearms that anti-gunners want the government to ban.

Let’s dive into the numbers.

The survey showed that 32.7 percent of adults own firearms. This represents about 88 million Americans. But what will disturb folks on the left the most is that gun ownership has become increasingly diverse.

Women now account for 45.7 percent of all gun owners. The ownership gap between white and black Americans has closed to less than two percentage points.

Researchers found that 33 percent of black Americans are gun owners. They represent about 17.5 percent of the total number of gun owners. This is a significant jump from the last time this survey was taken in 2021 when only 25.4 percent of black Americans owned firearms.

Among Hispanics, 31.3 percent own firearms. They represent about 11.3 percent of all gun owners. In 2021, only 28.3 percent were gun owners.

Anti-gunners typically argue against gun ownership by claiming situations in which people defend themselves using firearms are rare. Several studies have shown this is a heaping load of bovine excrement. But this survey adds to others debunking this false narrative.

Researchers found that about 37.6 percent of gun owners, representing about 33.1 million people, report having used a firearm to protect themselves, their family, or their property. Statistically, this amounts to about 2.2 million defensive gun uses each year.

It’s worth noting that in the vast majority of these incidents, the gun is never fired. "In most defensive incidents no shot was fired (76.3%), about half (50.8%) involved more than one assailant, and in 70.6% of incidents respondents report that the defensive use was successful, such that no crime remained to be reported to the police,” the report explains.

SCOOP:



Georgetown professor Bill English dismantled gun control narratives with his 2021 National Firearms Survey.



His updated 2026 survey just dropped.



It's an absolute nuke that hits its target with devastating force. Here's what we learn:



📜📜📜https://t.co/gDwql2CKF0 — Amy Swearer (@AmySwearer) August 28, 2026

The study also revealed that ownership of so-called “high-capacity magazines” and semi-automatic rifles is widespread among gun owners. About 50.5 percent of gun owners representing about 44.5 million adults, currently own magazines that hold more than 10 rounds.

Almost a third of gun owners have semi-automatic rifles. "25.0% of gun owners currently own an AR-15 type rifle, 12.9% currently own other similarly styled semi-automatic rifles, and 30.0% approximately 26.4 million adults currently own at least one firearm in one of these two categories, with approximately 40 million AR-15 type rifles and 20 million other similarly styled rifles owned in total,” the report reads.

Advertisement

The results of the Georgetown Professor William English survey (and any other l evidence about the commonality of firearms) is actually unnecessary for Team 2A to win. The burden of proof is on the Government to demonstrate that A.R. 15s and semiautomatic rifles are NOT in common… — Mark W. Smith/#2A Scholar (@fourboxesdiner) September 4, 2026

These findings are encouraging from a liberty perspective. It means fewer Americans are believing the left’s lies about gun ownership and crime. They understand that the government can’t be there to protect them when they find themselves in danger — a development that isn’t favorable to those who want to get more people reliant on the state.

It shows that those who value the right to keep and bear arms are winning the argument. If we keep fighting the fight, these numbers will only increase.

Editor’s Note: The radical Left will stop at nothing to enact their extreme gun control agenda and strip us of our Second Amendment rights.

Help us continue to report on and expose the Democrats’ gun-grabbing schemes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.