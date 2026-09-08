David Jolly Wants to Curtail Florida Gun Rights, Says He Doesn't Agree With the Second Amendment

Florida Democrat David Jolly, who is running to replace Ron DeSantis as governor of the Sunshine State, doesn't like guns. Back in June, Townhall reported how Jolly — a former Republican — changed his tune on gun ownership and the Second Amendment following the Pulse nightclub shooting in 2016. Now Jolly describes himself as an "aggressive" advocate for gun control. That includes banning assault weapons, demanding universal "comprehensive" background checks, and mandating liability insurance for gun owners.

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Now Jolly is making his anti-gun stance even clearer, saying he simply doesn't agree with the Second Amendment, and he doesn't care.

REMINDER: David Jolly doesn’t believe the Second Amendment gives you the right to own a gun.



If he has no problem ripping one constitutional right to shreds simply because he doesn’t like it, what’s stopping him from coming after the rest? pic.twitter.com/OIV7eeFh0A — Byron War Room (@ByronWarRoom) August 28, 2026

"You can say I don't agree with the Second Amendment," Jolly said in an unearthed 2023 interview on MSNBC. "Maybe I don't. I don't care. The ability of anybody to buy a gun is absolutely foolish. It's an absolutely foolish thing."

But Jolly doesn't simply disagree with the Second Amendment. He wants to crush America's gun culture.

"We have to crush the culture of guns in the United States. Why do we say that we get instant access to guns simply because the Second Amendment says you have a right to a gun? But it doesn't say you have a right to walk into Walmart and buy a gun and buy ammunition," Jolly said. "We have to crush the culture of guns in the United States. Dramatically change gun culture in the United States, take on the Second Amendment if that's what it means. We have to crush the culture of guns in the United States."

"I think we need dramatic, ambitious gun control laws in the United States and go for the moonshot," he added.

What do those "dramatic and ambitious" gun control laws look like? Jolly wants to ban the transfer of assault weapons in Florida. He wants "very aggressive" gun control laws and said Floridians can expect such "aggressive" positions if he's elected governor.

In his own words: David Jolly says Floridians can expect “very aggressive gun control positions from me.” pic.twitter.com/FfFRMElY9p — Byron War Room (@ByronWarRoom) July 22, 2026

"On guns, I've pivoted to a complete assault weapons ban and, frankly, very aggressive gun control positions from me," Jolly said.

About 35 percent of Florida adults own weapons.

Thankfully, Jolly's Republican opponent Byron Donalds supports the Second Amendment, including restoring gun rights for young adults.

RON DESANTIS: "Will you restore gun rights for young adults. Would you sign a bill restoring those rights?"



BYRON DONALDS: "1000%. Absolutely." pic.twitter.com/8gcCqm0CwN — Byron War Room (@ByronWarRoom) September 1, 2026

"We restored a lot of 2A rights under my tenure," said Gov. Ron DeSantis, "but one of the things we've tried to do is restore it for the young adults. They took away 18 to 20. Would you sign a bill restoring those rights?"

"1,000 percent, absolutely," replied Donalds. "Absolutely."

Donalds also said he will stand up for the Second Amendment, even if it means going against fellow Republicans.

RON DESANTIS: "Will you restore gun rights for young adults. Would you sign a bill restoring those rights?"



BYRON DONALDS: "1000%. Absolutely." pic.twitter.com/8gcCqm0CwN — Byron War Room (@ByronWarRoom) September 1, 2026

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"When we saw the bill, we could clearly see that this was an infringement on the Second Amendment," Donalds said. "And my position has never changed. 'Shall not be infringed' means 'shall not be infringed.'"

The choice could not be more clear for Florida voters and gun owners.

“David Jolly wants to dismantle the 2nd Amendment and openly advocates for ‘very aggressive’ restrictions on gun ownership," said Gates McGavick. "These are policies that might resonate with voters in California or New York, but it doesn’t fly in Florida – Jolly has no shot of winning on November 3rd, and Florida gun owners can breathe a sigh of relief."

Editor’s Note: The radical Left will stop at nothing to enact their extreme gun control agenda and strip us of our Second Amendment rights.

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