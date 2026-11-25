Update: 11:17 AM EST

The EPA deployed sensors to detect lead particles in the air following the detonation. More than a half an hour after, the sensors have not detected any led, per CNN.

Advertisement

EPA lead sensors in Iowa continue to detect no lead, more than half an hour after the detonation, per CNN’s @Chris__Boyette https://t.co/D9jk9ItAYM — Kit Maher (@KitMaherCNN) November 25, 2026

Original story:

The Army has completed its controlled detonation of nearly five tons of unstable lead azide that was stored at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant near Middletown.

The supply of lead azide, an explosive material used in ammunition and other devices, was discovered in March and had degraded to the point where it was so unstable that even the slightest friction risked triggering a massive, uncontrolled explosion. The Army originally planned a controlled detonation for last Friday, but following concerns from lawmakers and a suit filed by the Iowa Environmental Council and the Iowa chapter of the Sierra Club, the detonation was rescheduled.

First, it was planned for Monday, November 23. President Trump stepped in and told the Army to stand down until the Eighth Circuit Court or Iowa's Gov.-elect Rob Sand agreed the controlled detonation could go ahead. The Justice Department said the Army had emergency authority, however, and the controlled detonation was scheduled for today.

Yesterday, the Eighth Circuit cleared the way for the Army to go ahead with the controlled detonation and it was scheduled for 9:00 AM CST. The Army issued advisories to the surrounding community, including recommendations that residents of Middletown evacuate and that surfaces be wet-cleaned to clear off any lead dust particles.

At 9:00 a.m. CST, the U.S. Army will conduct a controlled, mitigated detonation at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant (IAAAP) to eliminate the risk of an uncontrolled explosion.



To ensure the safety of our technicians, the Army will update the public on the status of the operation… — U.S. Army (@USArmy) November 25, 2026

The controlled detonation has now taken place.

WATCH: The U.S. Army detonated five tons of stored lead azide explosives at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant. pic.twitter.com/cVJQ4NTAn6 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 25, 2026

The blast destroyed 68 barrels of lead azide.

Live footage shows plumes of smoke rising in controlled/planned detonation at Iowa Army Ammunition Plant. pic.twitter.com/6DrRRxFcfF — AZ Intel (@AZ_Intel_) November 25, 2026

The materials had been stored for decades and the impending cold weather also risked an uncontrolled explosion.

🚨 BREAKING: The US Army just DETONATED several TONS of unstable lead azide at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown



PLUMES SPOTTED.



"We can FEEL the percussion from that."



PRAY everyone stays safe 🙏🏻



EOD techs carried out the CONTROLLED blast on 68 barrels of the… pic.twitter.com/MMV9h8gGw9 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 25, 2026

Drone footage showed the plume rising over Iowa.

Advertisement

Drone footage taken by James Wilson captures the explosions with plumes of smoke rising at Iowa Army Ammunition Plant following controlled/planned detonation.



Missouri Governor Mike Kehoe says the "mitigation measures appear to have been successful and the explosion was… — AZ Intel (@AZ_Intel_) November 25, 2026

The Army also issued a map showing where the lead dust could travel, and most of the path is southwest into Missouri.

BREAKING: Army detonates 68 drums of toxic lead azide in Iowa, a move that has led to evacuations and warnings the dust could spread for miles. https://t.co/D0yAGf0yHn pic.twitter.com/OCb5pYc4eG — NBC News (@NBCNews) November 25, 2026

President Trump posted on Truth Social that the effort has "far exceeded expectations."

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

The Army will provide an update by 11 AM CST.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Townhall, we stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical Left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.