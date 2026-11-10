Hey, Chuck Schumer, It Sounds Like Senate Dems Don't Want You As Leader Anymore

Like Sen. John Thune (R-SD), Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) is also facing an internal rebellion within his ranks over the leadership elections. Both men want to seal this up within their respective caucuses; Thune wanted it done Thursday. But there is stiff resistance to simply rubber-stamping two individuals who, frankly, sealed their fates eons ago. Schumer was cooked by progressives for caving on a host of spending bills, which isn’t his fault — Chuck didn’t have the votes to sustain blocking the measures. And Thune for failing to pass the Save America Act. Actually, it was Thune not being able to pass anything, and one major win in a year sucks.

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Abdul El-Sayed says he opposes Chuck Schumer because he wants to “get money out of politics” Chuck Schumer’s PAC, Senate Majority PAC, spent $67M to get him across the finish line https://t.co/BBMf9yHX8q — DSA Watch (@DSA_Watch) November 5, 2026

Van Hollen tells me Democrats should not commit to voting for Schumer or anyone else for leader without getting commitments for a bold agenda https://t.co/wLocezMcvo — Steven Dennis (@StevenTDennis) November 4, 2026

For Schumer, not only is he getting heat from his own side, but one of his state’s unions is saying he should step aside (via Politico):

A major labor union is telling Sen. Chuck Schumer it’s time to go. The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers sent the New York lawmaker a letter Monday urging him “not to seek another term” as Senate Democratic leader — making the 600,000-member union the latest voice to join the push for a leadership shakeup after last week’s elections. “After thoughtful discussions with our IAM Union Executive Council, we believe this is the right moment for a new generation to lead Senate Democrats,” the letter reads. “This week’s elections sent a clear message: working people are demanding change,” IAM International President Brian Bryant wrote in the letter, which was copied to the full Senate Democratic Caucus and obtained by POLITICO. The letter adds that the moment “will require fresh ideas, new energy and a new generation of leadership.” In a statement to POLITICO, Bryant was even more blunt: “The IAM Union is through with any member of leadership, in any political party, who stops one iota short of being a ferocious, unyielding and unbending champion of working people.” Schumer’s office declined to comment.

The push for new blood in the leadership ranks from both parties is being felt. It’s apparent that base Democrats don’t think Schumer can lead or win a fight. The irony is that right now, Schumer is probably the only one with the institutional knowledge and experience to do the job, but this is a Democrat problem. We have enough to worry about regarding RINO scum in our ranks.

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