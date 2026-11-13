Schumer's Challenger Wants the Filibuster Gone

Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) is openly opposed to the Senate filibuster.

He is formally challenging Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) to be the majority leader in the upcoming Congress.

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Van Hollen called the two-thirds threshold in the upper chamber “antidemocratic” at the liberal “What’s Next” event in Denver, according to Spectrum News on Friday.

The Maryland lawmaker also told reporters that he would no longer consider pursuing a 2028 presidential bid as he embarks on his mission to replace Schumer as the highest-ranking member of the party in the Senate.

Many Democrats have previously floated getting rid of the filibuster, and President Donald Trump and some Republicans have also wanted to see the procedure get scrapped. However, proponents of it have argued that the procedure acts as a check on power or limits hyper-partisan proposals from landing on the president's desk.

Van Hollen, speaking to reporters in Denver, says the filibuster is "antidemocratic" https://t.co/yRLksu9SQR — Shannon Ryan (@_shanryan) November 13, 2026

Van Hollen announced his bid on Thursday night. According to Punchbowl News, four senators are openly backing Van Hollen, 14 are supporting Schumer and 38 are considered "uncommitted."

THE PUNCHBOWL NEWS SENATE MAJORITY LEADER TRACKER Schumer 14, CVH 4 https://t.co/nW470A1DsM — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) November 13, 2026

“In this election, Americans called on us to unrig an economy rigged against working people & fueled by political corruption,” he posted to X.

“To deliver, we need new leadership. This isn't about any one person – it’s about answering that call. That's why I’m running for Senate Majority Leader,” the Maryland Democrat continued.

In this election, Americans called on us to unrig an economy rigged against working people & fueled by political corruption. To deliver, we need new leadership. This isn't about any one person – it’s about answering that call. That's why I’m running for Senate Majority Leader. — Senator Chris Van Hollen (@ChrisVanHollen) November 13, 2026

Schumer responded shortly afterward, as he remains confident that he will be the top Democrat come January.

“I welcome any discussion about the future of our caucus and the important work ahead,” the New York lawmaker wrote. “I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished together—55 seats and counting is an amazing result—and I have the votes to continue serving as Democratic Leader.”

“I look forward to leading our new Democratic majority and delivering for the American people,” Schumer further stated.

I welcome any discussion about the future of our caucus and the important work ahead. I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished together—55 seats and counting is an amazing result—and I have the votes to continue serving as Democratic Leader. I look forward to leading our new Democratic majority and delivering for the American people. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) November 13, 2026

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