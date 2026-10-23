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AI Just Helped Expose a Massive Security Threat Hiding in 70 Percent of the World’s Websites

Dmitri Bolt Follow @_bolt_dmitri
Oct 23, 2026 2:00 PM
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AI Just Helped Expose a Massive Security Threat Hiding in 70 Percent of the World’s Websites
AP Photo/Richard Drew, File

Artificial intelligence has uncovered security flaws that could let hackers take over the servers behind nearly 70 percent of the world's websites, including most government websites.

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Researchers at cybersecurity firms Calif and Wiz independently discovered the flaws in August using advanced AI tools, including OpenAI’s GPT-5.6 Sol and Google’s Gemini 4 Argon. Their findings have sent companies and government agencies scrambling to secure their websites. 

The vulnerabilities affect PHP, a programming language that powers roughly 70 percent of the world’s websites, according to Wiz. Researchers not only identified the weaknesses, but used the AI tools to develop working attacks against the vulnerabilities to demonstrate how hackers could exploit them.

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Collectively dubbed PHP2Shell, the vulnerabilities could allow attackers to run malicious code on affected servers, steal sensitive information, alter website content, plant backdoors for future access, or knock sites offline. 

What makes the discovery especially striking is the flaws’ complexity. According to the researchers, they likely would not have found them without AI.

In other words, if researchers using AI hadn’t found the flaws and figured out how to exploit them first, malicious hackers might have, leaving website operators around the world scrambling to catch up while attackers went to work. 

That possibility cuts both ways. Much of the fear surrounding AI centers on what bad actors can do with it. Even when people acknowledge its benefits, the potential for abuse often overshadows them. But this case offers a reason to rethink that balance.

The same technology that could help hackers attack websites helped researchers find the weaknesses and get fixes into operators’ hands first. That means that broadly restricting access to powerful AI could come at a major cost. Giving defenders the tools to find and fix vulnerabilities before attackers exploit them is itself a form of protection. 

The goal should not be to slow the good guys down while assuming the bad guys will follow the rules, a familiar mistake in the debate over concealed-carry laws.

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Although researchers discovered the flaws in August, they held off on publicly disclosing them until this week to give developers time to prepare fixes. Those fixes were released on October 21, but website operators are still scrambling to patch their systems.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

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News Topics ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE | CALIFORNIA | CYBERATTACK | CYBERSECURITY | FBI
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