Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin shed more light Monday on what he believes may have caused Friday’s massive Federal Aviation Administration shutdown, only the third in American history, and whether there’s reason to suspect a cyberattack.

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The disruptions came in quick succession: a major Microsoft outage last week, the FAA grounding all flights over a radio communications issue on Friday, an Amtrak disruption as a result of airline issues, and then banking problems and a United Airlines system outage on Monday. It might be tempting to connect the dots, but the available evidence points more toward coincidence than a common cause.

For starters, JPMorgan Chase told Townhall that Monday’s banking disruption stemmed from a software bug and affected only other banks processing transactions with Chase. Microsoft’s outage, meanwhile, involved a separate software problem within its own systems. Both issues have since been resolved, and neither company has blamed a cyberattack. United Airlines’ Monday night outage has also been resolved.

The cause of the FAA ground stop, however, remains under investigation. Secretary Mullin says that, after speaking with a tech expert who he refused to identify although said was not Elon Musk, he believes the problem stemmed from an artificial intelligence system trying to work alongside older systems that simply aren't able to keep pace with the latest technology.

🚨 BREAKING: DHS Sec. Markwayne Mullin just revealed a major tech person told him SI/AI issues are responsible for several of the outages lately "Breathe. The Homeland is secure. Our banking system is secure." "He says, I believe that it's the SI. He said because these programs aren't designed to work as fast as SI is. And so when they contribute or when they put in a program that's able to write codes and it goes in and it self fixes itself." "As it starts to self fix itself, it's like doing a change order on a house. When you change one thing in a house, everything else starts changing, that's a ripple effect. And it causes the systems to be overran — that weren't designed to run as fast as the SI technology is is today." This person asked NOT to mention his name, and Mullin says it's NOT Elon Musk Mullin says he's NOT seeing evidence of cyberattacks, and it does not appear to be connected That's FOUR major outages in five days. Microsoft 365 went down Nov. 12, then Workday and the FAA's nationwide ground stop hit Nov. 13, and Chase, Bank of America and Wells Fargo had problems today — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 17, 2026

Relaying what the tech expert had told him, Mullin explained that the older software couldn’t keep pace with the AI system. When the AI which apparently had the ability to rewrite code tried to fix bugs in those older programs, he said, the changes set off a ripple effect.

"It starts self-fixing itself, it's like doing a change order on a house. When you change one thing in a house, everything else starts changing. That's a ripple effect. And it causes these systems to be overran that weren't designed to run as fast as the SI technology is today."

That explanation is especially convincing given the FAA’s recent expansion of SMART (Strategic Management of Airspace, Routes and Trajectories), an AI program first deployed in late September, then massively expanded on November 10, just three days before the nationwide ground stop.

As for speculation that the FAA disruption was a cyberattack, Mullin said investigators have so far found no signs of one.

"I can tell you with 98 percent certainty, we're not seeing this cyber attack," he said. "No one's out there taking claims for it. We're not seeing the traffic. We're not seeing the footprints going in. We're not seeing the footprints going out. And so nothing points to it being connected other than the guy that leads the technology that I really wish I could mention his name, but that was talking to me and briefed me on this probably about three hours ago."

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Secretary Mullin assured the public that the outages were no cause for alarm and said the Trump administration remains committed to responding quickly and effectively when disruptions like these arise.

"The homeland is secure," Mullin said. "Our banking system is secure. And when something like this happens, we're able to react and react fast. You see what happened Friday night with FAA. Even when it came down with the leadership of President Trump and the leadership of Secretary Duffy, we were able to bring it back up and open the airspace up in a matter of five hours. When you see the banking system that went down, we got to use the resources that they asked for from the government to help them. We were able to help navigate some of the systems with them. They were able to bring the system back up in a short period of time."

For now, all of the affected systems appear to be operating normally.

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