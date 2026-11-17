It seems like every day now, Americans are waking up to news of another system outage. From last week’s FAA disruption that led to a nationwide ground stop to Tuesday’s cyberattack on 178 websites, one can’t help but feel like something strange is going on.

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Is this truly an uptick in systems problems and hacks, or are we just aware of it because it’s being reported on?

That’s tough to answer, but former Deputy National Security Advisor Anne Neuberger appeared on Fox Business on Tuesday and offered a reasonable explanation.

In light of news on Tuesday that the NSA’s internal communication network went down, host Stuart Varney asked Neuberger to comment.

The former NSA said that what is likely happening is companies and agencies are using AI to identify and fix issues in their code.

“AI has enabled a whole new [way] of being able to find vulnerabilities in code, and large organizations are using those capabilities to find vulnerabilities in their own code and fix them. As they're applying these patches, in some cases, they're causing systems to have unexpected issues and to need to be recovered. So, my expectation is, rather than hacking, it's that effort to use AI by defenders to get one step ahead of attackers that we're seeing.”

Varney noted that these issues raise anxiety among the American public. Neuberger agreed, and said that AI is our best defense against AI-assisted malicious actors.

"And what we're probably seeing here is large organizations using AI to lock down their systems one step ahead of attackers,” she said.

As for what the U.S. should be doing to harden our defenses, Neuberger offered several options.

“First, start with the most important systems that run our lives: water, hospitals, and power systems. There's a small set of operators. Second, use AI to run through their code, fix vulnerabilities quickly. And third, a partnership between critical infrastructure and AI firms to ensure that for systems that can't be patched, we can build AI defenses around them.”

Anne Neuberger worked at the NSA for over a decade focusing on cyber security. Her update on what’s been going on, particularly at the NSA, is well worth your time. https://t.co/8WpYGIzZSZ — David Asman (@DavidAsmanfox) November 17, 2026

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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