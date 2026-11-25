Tucker Carlson, the disgraced conservative political commentator, is back in the news, and this time you might actually care.

In a recent interview, Carlson made clear where he stands on the 2028 Republican field, and he seems to be weighing a run as a spoiler if his preferred candidate doesn't come out on top.

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🇺🇸 Tucker Carlson could enter the 2028 presidential race specifically to stop Marco Rubio from reaching the White House. According to the Washington Examiner, Tucker is preparing a potential third-party campaign if Rubio secures the Republican nomination. If JD Vance gets the nomination, Tucker would stay out. He's already publicly attacking Rubio's foreign policy record while defending Vance's America First credentials. Neither Rubio nor Vance has officially entered the race, and Tucker hasn't confirmed his own plans. But the Republican fight over what comes after Trump is already taking shape. Source: Washington Examiner / Writer: Oliver — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) November 24, 2026

According to the Washington Examiner, Carlson is not only backing his close friend, Vice President JD Vance, for the Republican nomination, but also preemptively attacking a potential Marco Rubio candidacy and dismissing him as a neoconservative. The Examiner also reports that the disgraced Fox News host is considering a run of his own if the Secretary of State becomes the Republican nominee.

“If you think that Marco Rubio is better for this country than JD Vance, then you, my friend, are a neocon,” Carlson told conservative political commentator and activist Brandon Straka.

“That’s just the point. Now if you have another candidate who’s got a shot, tell me who it is.”

Most people can see that something has changed for the worse with Carlson. His politics now combine Elizabeth Warren's economics, stringently conservative social views, and a naive isolationism in which nothing short of invasion justifies war. That mix has led him to praise Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro and cheer on New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and Michigan Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed. He has even embraced World War II revisionism, casting Britain as the aggressor against Germany.

As 2028 approaches, Vance, who shares much of Carlson's worldview, has begun slipping in the polls, and Rubio has overtaken him as the MAGA heir. Carlson apparently believes that leaves it to him to step in. The Examiner reports that "Carlson is preparing a third-party run if Rubio clinche[s] the nomination," but "He would not run if Vance were the nominee."

“It’s made me sad because for whatever faults JD has, which, like all of us, he has faults, but compared to what … Marco Rubio? Are you joking?” Carlson asked.

“Marco Rubio is a lifelong committed neocon who was funded by some car dealer in South Florida (Norman Braman) to pledge allegiance to Israel every week. Like, no, that’s not what we need.”

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Tucker went on to appeal to his friendship with the vice president.

“Like I’ve known JD since before he got into politics,” Carlson said. “I did provide a platform for him because I agreed with everything he said, and I like him a lot. Everything he said, but I agreed basically with his orientation, which was America First. I still do.”

Vance has acknowledged the friendship more than once but has so far refused to disavow the former Fox News host, likening the calls to cancel culture. But there's more to it than that. The two men are aligned on economic, foreign, and social policy, and Carlson did a lot to help Vance get where he is. The pressure on Vance to cut Carlson loose has really been a test of whether he'll draw a line between acceptable, mainstream views and questionable, fringe views, and so far he has been unable to do so.

“JD, while not a perfect person … is the best … politician I’ve seen in national office ever, and I’ve known every president since Reagan,” Carlson said.

Why Carlson felt the need to act remains unclear, since Rubio has shown no interest in running for president, publicly or privately.

No Republican has announced a candidacy, yet plenty of people already seem to have too much stake in who leads the party in 2028. Andrew Kolvet of Turning Point USA has criticized reports that Rubio leads Vance and appears to be pushing hard for Vance, and he isn't alone. But even that should spark serious questions, as TPUSA kept Carlson as a headliner at last year's AmericaFest, when he was already deep into peddling antisemitic and anti-Israel views and dragging fringe ideas into the mainstream. Free speech is one thing, but handing a conservative platform to those ideas is another.

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What is abundantly clear is that 2028 is no longer just a question of who will run. It is becoming a battle over what will reign supreme in the party, and Carlson is trying to drag it toward his own bitter worldview.

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