For many years I regularly watched Tucker Carlson Tonight on Fox News. Although Carlson’s preppy condescension could be annoying, I agreed with much of his commentary, enjoyed many of his guests, and he was a welcome reprieve during the dark and dismal Obama years. I did hear rumors about Carlson’s closet Jew-hatred — and I noticed that Carlson rarely spoke about Israel — but decided to give him the benefit of the doubt because I had not heard such ugliness directly from Carlson.

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Then he was fired by Fox News and, unburdened by obligation or pretense, Carlson was freed to reveal himself as the vile Jew-hater that he apparently always has been. How so? Among other despicable examples, Carlson has welcomed to his podcast Nazi-like Jew-haters such as Nick Fuentes and Candace Owens. Carlson has characterized Israel as “the most violent country in the world” — apparently, according to Carlson, more violent than Iran, which routinely murders tens of thousands of its citizens, more violent than China, which imprisons millions of dissidents in Communist concentration camps, and more violent than North Korea, which essentially is one huge concentration camp filled with tens of millions of starving Koreans.

Carlson also absurdly argues that Israel — the only plural democracy in its region — “is not a democracy in any sense.” Carlson outrageously claims that Israel — which takes more care, usually to its own military detriment, to safeguard noncombatants than any other army in human history — has “lost its morality,” and he echoes the vile leftist blood libel of “genocide” in Gaza. Carlson questions the “genetic” connection between Jews and Israel despite overwhelming archaeological, historical, textual, and, yes, genetic evidence to the contrary. Carlson falsely charges that Israel drew the United States into war with Iran when, in fact, the United States independently decided to join with Israel in attacking Iran after Israel — as a strong and reliable ally — shared vital intelligence with the U.S. concerning the whereabouts of Iranian leadership. And Carlson even urged Michiganders to vote for the Marxist Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed — the most repugnant Jew-hater to seek high public office in this country at least since the Holocaust — solely because of their deep common hatred of Jews.

In 2009, the preeminent American economist and author George Gilder published "The Israel Test," which postulated that a person’s attitude toward Israel revealed much about his or her character. The test, according to Gilder, is whether people and societies are prepared to learn from Israel’s remarkable success or are determined to undermine it.

I now propose a similar test: The Tucker Carlson Test. Any politician seeking my vote, and hopefully those of my fellow Jews and other supporters of Israel, must first loudly and clearly denounce Tucker Carlson for his vile Jew-hatred. No game-playing, no back-pedaling, and nothing two-faced: Carlson must be publicly condemned for hating Jews.

This is particularly true of any political figure who previously has associated himself with Carlson — perhaps most prominently, JD Vance and Donald Trump, Jr. I’ll be listening carefully for their clear and unambiguous denunciation of Tucker Carlson.

Indeed, the Tucker Carlson Test applies most forcefully — and urgently — to JD Vance. I previously questioned the vice president’s wisdom and capacity to lead our great country in the aftermath of his absurd — and predictably failed — Memorandum of Understanding with Iran last June. But Vance’s post-election admonition that the United States must “change its relationship with Israel” places his political future vis-à-vis Jews and other Zionists in significant peril. Exactly how so, Mr. Vice President? For decades, Israel has been America’s strongest and most dependable ally in that fraught region. Nor has this alliance undermined our strong relationships with Israel’s Arab neighbors. President Trump has already announced that — at Israel’s own urging — the United States is bringing its longstanding foreign aid to an end. So what exactly do you want to “change,” Mr. Vice President? Should Israel no longer be our ally? Do you question Israel’s existence as the world’s only Jewish state?

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Unfortunately, Vance’s repugnant comment about Israel appears to have been demagogically aimed at the small but growing anti-Israel faction that’s newly emerging on the American Right because of a few prominent Jew-haters like Tucker Carlson. So, Mr. Vice President: If this is not an accurate characterization of your political motivation, then prove it by denouncing your longtime “friend.” To compete for my vote, you’ll have to ace the Tucker Carlson Test. I’m listening intently, Mr. Vice President — as are many of my right-minded fellow American Jews, Zionists, and other morally committed and clear-minded conservatives. Disappoint us at your own political peril.

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