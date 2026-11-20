The 2028 presidential election is still two years away, but the midterms have brought the stakes into sharper focus. Whoever Republicans nominate will have to carry President Trump’s MAGA agenda forward while winning back voters in states where the party suffered major losses just over two weeks ago.

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That challenge has renewed debate over whom Republicans should nominate. Vice President JD Vance had seemed the natural heir apparent, but new polling suggests Secretary of State Marco Rubio is quickly emerging as a strong alternative, and the MAGA favorite.

In a new Emerson national poll conducted November 14-16, Rubio leads the GOP primary field by 16 percentage points when respondents are asked to name their preferred candidate without being given a list of options. He draws 36 percent support to Vance’s 20 percent. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who had drawn little serious consideration until the week of the midterms, receives 7 percent, tied with Kentucky Representative Thomas Massie and President Trump, despite Trump’s ineligibility to run again.

When respondents choose from a list of candidates, Rubio’s lead widens to 20 points. He receives 44 percent support, followed by Vance at 24 percent, DeSantis at 9 percent, and Donald Trump Jr. at 6 percent.

NATIONAL POLL 2028 GOP Primary Open-ended Marco Rubio 36% JD Vance 20% Ron DeSantis 7% Donald Trump 7% Thomas Massie 7% Closed-ended Marco Rubio 44% JD Vance 24% Ron DeSantis 9% Trump Jr. 6% https://t.co/wpjFe9RWw2 https://t.co/6wjXoS5Z83 — Emerson College Polling (@EmersonPolling) November 19, 2026

Rubio’s lead is not limited to just the Emerson poll either. Figures from a recent RealClearPolitics poll also put him ahead, though by a much narrower margin: 35.4 percent to Vance’s 34 percent. DeSantis follows at 10.2 percent, with Tucker Carlson at 3 percent and Texas Senator Ted Cruz at 2.8 percent.

Marco Rubio takes the lead in the RealClearPolitics polling average for the 2028 GOP presidential nomination. https://t.co/X34R4xGQhw — Politics & Poll Tracker 📡 (@PollTracker2024) November 20, 2026

Other polls still put the vice president ahead, but his support has begun to wane amid a rift with President Trump over the Iran War.

Counterpoint: Echelon Insights (11/12-11/16): JD Vance 40%, Rubio 26% YouGov (11/9-11/11): JD Vance 41%, Rubio 34% Rassmussen (11/8-11/9): JD Vance 32%, Rubio 27% 3 very recent polls and all of them have JD Vance as the 2028 frontrunner. https://t.co/HdiTVz0pwg — Andrew Kolvet (@AndrewKolvet) November 19, 2026

Online, at least, those who oppose the war on principle and blame it for Republicans’ midterm losses have doubled down on their support for Vance, who has made no secret of his isolationist tendencies. Others appear to be rallying around Rubio or DeSantis.

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Complicating the picture, Vance is reconsidering a 2028 run, both because of his newborn son and out of concern that his association with the Iran War could haunt his campaign in two years. Rubio, meanwhile, has not signaled that he intends to run and has shown increasing frustration with questions about a potential candidacy in interviews. There is a possibility that neither may ultimately enter the race.

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