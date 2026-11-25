With Jensen Huang returning to Nvidia as CEO, the Democrats and the media are losing their minds. Yesterday, our Matt Vespa covered some of the civil war happening across the aisle after Nvidia's board voted to bring Huang back just days after he resigned.

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Now Sen. Ruben Gallego has a blunter message for Huang: cooperate with our investigations, or you'll "end up being poor and broke."

Ruben Gallego to Jensen Huang:



"You're going to end up being poor and broke if you don't cooperate."



Stephanie Ruhle didn't object to that overt threat, and immediately wanted to know about plans for subpoenas. pic.twitter.com/FyAZTBi03O — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 24, 2026

"Donald Trump will be gone, there is not going to be Todd Blanche to cover your a**, and you're going to end up being poor and broke if you don't cooperate," Gallego said.

"Have you or do you plan to subpoena his devices?" asked Stephanie Ruhle.

"We will, again, I sincerely doubt the Republicans do it, but we will subpoena everything possible: devices, as well as of course anybody involved, near, all of these transactions: the decision-making process, what happened in the interactions between the president, the administration, and Jensen."

Affordability, folks!

Hey @USAttyReitz @USAttyEssayli it seems like @RubenGallego needs one of those letters you’ve been passing out lately. — Robert McLaws (@robertmclaws) November 24, 2026

We need more letters and more action to squash this.

These people are psychotic.



It’s just Stalinism now. That’s where Democrats are at. https://t.co/M6v1ShAFfV — Hon. Vickie Paladino (@VickieforNYC) November 24, 2026

"You're going to end up being poor and broke if you don't cooperate" is now the Democrats' message to all Americans.

In other words, we will destroy you. For nothing other than allying with @realDonaldTrump. This is shameful. https://t.co/nXkSJ8ohYI — Dennis Kneale (@denniskneale) November 24, 2026

The Democrats are desperate to prevent a Republican from ever holding office again, and this is what they think will prevent that.

Senator Ruben Gallego threatens Jensen Huang, saying he’s “going to end up being poor and broke” if he doesn’t cooperate.



Where was this outrage when your bestie Eric Swalwell dated a Chinese spy, Ruben? pic.twitter.com/URTGRtDZLb — Media Research Center (@theMRC) November 24, 2026

No, no. That's (D)ifferent.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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