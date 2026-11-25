President Donald Trump will meet with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on Wednesday at 4 PM ET at Mar-a-Lago, according to his public schedule.

The meeting comes as the United States is hoping to broker an end to the Russia-Ukraine War, especially after a meeting between the president and Russian President Vladimir Putin last week in China.

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“He will also meet with senior Administration officials,” a press release from NATO stated, which noted that Rutte was also in Florida on Tuesday.

Rutte’s visit is also marked by U.S. Special Envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff recently meeting with Ukranian and Russian representatives, as Kushner posted Sunday that President Donald Trump is eyeing “Article 5-like security guarantees for Ukraine.”

Q: Trump says, "Putin is my friend." What's your message to him? NATO's Rutte: I can be totally open about this — what this president is doing is, from day one, testing Putin, putting maximum pressure on Russia. https://t.co/Gz5LWejAg2 — Clash Report (@clashreport) November 25, 2026

"Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff are working Herculean hours to get this work to an end under President Trump's leadership, and of course, when the war ends, either with a peace deal, preferably, or if not possible, a long-term ceasefire, we need to make sure Ukraine has the security guarantees going forward,” Rutte told Fox News on Wednesday, stressing the desire to put “maximum pressure” on Russia by enabling Ukraine to keep fighting them.

When Fox News host Brian Kilmeade asked about the Trump-Putin relationship, Rutte said that “he can be totally open about this.”

“What this president is doing is, from day one when he comes into office, testing Putin, how serious is he? Is he willing to play ball? Is he willing to bring this terrible war to an end?” Rutte responded. “Putting maximum pressure on Russia, delivering the essential aid into Ukraine.”

As for Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky, he said in a recent Bloomberg interview that that he wants to make sure Ukraine does not get the short end of the stick in negotiations.

I believe the current negotiating team wants to end the war as quickly as possible. In our case, we wanted it ended yesterday. In my view, the American team wants to get it done by December or January. And we very much want that too, but I made it clear that this must not happen solely at Ukraine’s expense. If the Russians continue to feign amnesia and feed us historical background instead of results from the negotiations, then the moment will come when there is a new political reality in the United States of America. We will continue doing everything we can to end the war. But at the same time, we will certainly engage with both parties in the new Congress, call for sanctions against Russia, and seek support for us. It is simply impossible without that. If the Russians do not want to end the war, they must be forced to do so. If someone cannot force them, then someone else must. And so, different conditions or different people must come into play. Or there must be such strong support for Ukraine and such strong sanctions against Russia that they send a signal to the Russians that it is time to sit down and bring this to an end. From an interview with Bloomberg. (3/3) — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) November 24, 2026

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"In our case, we wanted it ended yesterday. In my view, the American team wants to get it done by December or January," he stated.

"And we very much want that too, but I made it clear that this must not happen solely at Ukraine’s expense. If the Russians continue to feign amnesia and feed us historical background instead of results from the negotiations, then the moment will come when there is a new political reality in the United States of America," Zelensky added.

Townhall reached out to the White House for more details on Wednesday's meeting.

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