What Is Going on With JD Vance?

On Wednesday, Vice President JD Vance issued a startling statement, blaming Republicans’ devastating defeat primarily on the Iran war. His remarks not only blindsided many conservatives but apparently caught the White House off guard, raising questions about where Vance’s loyalty really lies.

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One of the things the data analysts on our side obsessed over was "composition"—whether the electorate looked close enough to 2024 for Republicans to win. And despite polls that showed a Democrat blowout, the data kept on telling us the same story: in some states turnout was merely OK, in other states it was downright amazing, and in no state was it catastrophic. There was a genuine sense of optimism on our team: our people were showing up. So, I asked the smartest data guy I know, does that mean we're going to shock the world? "No," he told me. "We might do better than the polls suggest. But the data is telling us that a lot of Trump/Vance 2024 voters are pissed and planning to vote for the other guys. Our voters are turning out, but they may not vote for us." Well, that looks prophetic now. Our voters did show up. In Florida, for example, the electorate was 9 points more Republican than Democrat, just a couple points worse than 2024. Undoubtedly there were places we could have done better on turnout. But the main problem is not turnout. The main problem is that many people who voted for Trump/Vance in 2024 voted for Democrats in 2026. There will be a lot of infighting and arguing over what happened and why that is. One of the pollsters I really respect told me that our economic messaging wasn’t sharp enough down the stretch. I’m sure that’s true. But the real reason we lost is obvious to almost everyone. Another pollster—one of the smartest people I know in politics, told me yesterday we’d lose the generic ballot by 13 points. I felt negative going into Tuesday, but even I was shocked by this. In his polling, he saw that a lot of Trump 2024 voters were angry and planning to vote for Democrats. He asked those voters who had abandoned us what would cause them to come back on our team. The top four answers, accounting for nearly all of the responses were: 1) End the war 2) Focus on cost of living/inflation 3) Put America First 4) Change our relationship to Israel Our voters showed up. And the above four reasons are why many of them voted for Democrats. This is according to a pollster who nailed the results. While many spent Monday attacking Rachel Campos Duffy for calling for a diplomatic resolution to the conflict, it turns out her political advice was sound. (She’s also a great person.) In the next few months, there's going to be a lot of gaslighting. Expect to hear any number of establishment politicians say the solution to our woes is amnesty. I'm open to the idea that we should change enforcement—by focusing more on businesses that hire illegal labor, for instance. But anyone pushing amnesty is lying to you. The reason we lost is the war. The president himself said so last night. If you'd like to argue it was worth it, that losing the Senate for the next 6 years was worth it, then do so. Argue it was a worthwhile cost to pay. Agree or disagree, that's at least honest. But everyone knows why we lost. And any honest conversation about where we go from here must start there. I remain hopeful about our country. To the people who are pissed off and want to say, “I told you so”: you’re right, you did tell us so. Take that energy into electing Republicans who share your worldview. To the people who are just pissed at the results, you should be. Let’s take that anger and get back to the work of saving our country. — JD Vance (@JDVance) November 4, 2026

According to Fox News, administration officials met at the White House after Tuesday’s defeat to agree on a message moving forward. Shortly afterward, Vance published his post on X that broke with that agreed-upon message.

A source also reportedly told Fox News that Vance is seeking to build his own base of support within the MAGA movement, primarily among “disaffected Trump voters,” and around changing the United States' relationship with Israel. That sounds less like coalition-building, which Republicans need right now, and more like an effort to co-opt the president’s movement from underneath him.

EXCLUSIVE: A meeting Wednesday morning at the White House was aimed at aligning the admin on post-midterm messaging. But after the huddle, Vice President JD Vance sent out an X post breaking with Trump on foreign policy. Vance is seeking a new alliance with disaffected Trump voters after crushing midterm losses, a source told Fox News Digital. He is aiming messaging to the "new right," which includes changing the nature of America's relationship with Israel. Full story here https://t.co/nfz2ylOANF — Fox News Politics (@foxnewspolitics) November 4, 2026

Even more telling, the vice president didn't work with other administration officials to craft the message, or even ask for permission; he simply told them he would be sending it.

A White House source tells me that contrary to reports, JD Vance did not work with White House officials to draft his X post yesterday, it was more like an “FYI I’m sending this” and he did it without asking for feedback or permission. — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) November 5, 2026

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Now, maybe none of this is enough to convince you that Vance is doing anything more than offering his own explanation for the defeat. But here is where it gets more interesting.

The vice president cited four reasons for Republicans’ resounding midterm loss, in order of importance: the Iran war, the economy and inflation, “America First,” whatever that means in this context, and the United States’ relationship with Israel. He attributed that ranking to “the smartest data guy I know.”

You know what is odd about that list? The exit polling doesn't seem to support it beyond the economy and the Iran war. The last two seem to have appeared out of virtually nowhere. Even with his first two points, it is still unclear whether voters were upset about the Iran war itself or the high gas prices that resulted from it. In other polling, just four percent of voters identified “foreign policy” as a crucial issue in the election.

Now, if you are upset about the Iran war, fine. But let’s be clear about who helped turn it into the mess we see now. Who negotiated a disastrous memorandum of understanding? Who has spent their time in office trying to hold the president back from striking the Iranians harder? Who has insisted, at every turn, that we can negotiate with terrorists, and who became defensive when Republicans turned against the MOU?

It was Vice President Vance.

When Republicans do the autopsy of what went wrong in 2026, this photo should be the cover https://t.co/FZCGcm6U7H — Justin (@JustinUSA) November 5, 2026

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Then there are the complaints about betraying “America First” principles and America’s relationship with Israel. You know who else puts those issues front and center without producing data? Vance’s friend, and a man he has repeatedly refused to disavow, Tucker Carlson. And why has Vance continually refused to disavow Carlson? Because this is not just about friendship. The two agree politically.

As a matter of fact, guess who came out of the woodwork to support Vance’s statement? Rep. Thomas Massie, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Megyn Kelly, the very podcasters and political figures who had been pushed out of the MAGA movement. Suddenly, they were rallying around the vice president. That is telling, and worth paying attention to.

Now, some may point out that President Trump agreed with Vance’s diagnosis. But did he actually agree, or had he been cornered into saying so after everyone from TPUSA spokesman Andrew Kolvet to the president’s son to every isolationist podcaster rushed to shout, “I told you so”?

That supposed “agreement” was strikingly out of character for the president, and Vance wasted no time posting it to shore up his own credibility.

President Donald J. Trump on Vice President JD Vance's statement: “I thought it was good.” https://t.co/g1fJ4wk70W — Vice President JD Vance (@VP) November 4, 2026

Whatever is going on, people seem very eager to throw President Trump under the bus. The hints of betrayal that have surfaced over the last two years now seem to be gaining traction, and person after person, supposed Trump supporter after supposed Trump supporter, appears eager to take advantage. Has Trump really done so much to deserve this kind of betrayal? What does loyalty mean if it can be abandoned so easily?

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Consider this a word of caution: bigger games are afoot, and they are worth paying attention to if MAGA is going to properly distinguish friend from foe.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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