DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI DDHQ Votes DDHQ Votes Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

What Is Going on With JD Vance?

Dmitri Bolt Follow @_bolt_dmitri
Nov 05, 2026 2:00 PM
Advertisement
What Is Going on With JD Vance?
Evan Vucci/Pool Photo via AP

On Wednesday, Vice President JD Vance issued a startling statement, blaming Republicans’ devastating defeat primarily on the Iran war. His remarks not only blindsided many conservatives but apparently caught the White House off guard, raising questions about where Vance’s loyalty really lies.

Advertisement
Recommended
Samuel Alito Made an Announcement About His Looming Retirement Plans Matt Vespa They Just Want Free Healthcare: Abdul El-Sayed Supporter Calls for Mass Executions of Republicans Amy Curtis
Advertisement

According to Fox News, administration officials met at the White House after Tuesday’s defeat to agree on a message moving forward. Shortly afterward, Vance published his post on X that broke with that agreed-upon message.

A source also reportedly told Fox News that Vance is seeking to build his own base of support within the MAGA movement, primarily among “disaffected Trump voters,” and around changing the United States' relationship with Israel. That sounds less like coalition-building, which Republicans need right now, and more like an effort to co-opt the president’s movement from underneath him.

Even more telling, the vice president didn't work with other administration officials to craft the message, or even ask for permission; he simply told them he would be sending it.

Advertisement

Now, maybe none of this is enough to convince you that Vance is doing anything more than offering his own explanation for the defeat. But here is where it gets more interesting. 

The vice president cited four reasons for Republicans’ resounding midterm loss, in order of importance: the Iran war, the economy and inflation, “America First,” whatever that means in this context, and the United States’ relationship with Israel. He attributed that ranking to “the smartest data guy I know.” 

You know what is odd about that list? The exit polling doesn't seem to support it beyond the economy and the Iran war. The last two seem to have appeared out of virtually nowhere. Even with his first two points, it is still unclear whether voters were upset about the Iran war itself or the high gas prices that resulted from it. In other polling, just four percent of voters identified “foreign policy” as a crucial issue in the election.

Now, if you are upset about the Iran war, fine. But let’s be clear about who helped turn it into the mess we see now. Who negotiated a disastrous memorandum of understanding? Who has spent their time in office trying to hold the president back from striking the Iranians harder? Who has insisted, at every turn, that we can negotiate with terrorists, and who became defensive when Republicans turned against the MOU? 

It was Vice President Vance. 

Advertisement

Then there are the complaints about betraying “America First” principles and America’s relationship with Israel. You know who else puts those issues front and center without producing data? Vance’s friend, and a man he has repeatedly refused to disavow, Tucker Carlson. And why has Vance continually refused to disavow Carlson? Because this is not just about friendship. The two agree politically. 

As a matter of fact, guess who came out of the woodwork to support Vance’s statement? Rep. Thomas Massie, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Megyn Kelly, the very podcasters and political figures who had been pushed out of the MAGA movement. Suddenly, they were rallying around the vice president. That is telling, and worth paying attention to.

Now, some may point out that President Trump agreed with Vance’s diagnosis. But did he actually agree, or had he been cornered into saying so after everyone from TPUSA spokesman Andrew Kolvet to the president’s son to every isolationist podcaster rushed to shout, “I told you so”? 

That supposed “agreement” was strikingly out of character for the president, and Vance wasted no time posting it to shore up his own credibility. 

Whatever is going on, people seem very eager to throw President Trump under the bus. The hints of betrayal that have surfaced over the last two years now seem to be gaining traction, and person after person, supposed Trump supporter after supposed Trump supporter, appears eager to take advantage. Has Trump really done so much to deserve this kind of betrayal? What does loyalty mean if it can be abandoned so easily? 

Advertisement

Consider this a word of caution: bigger games are afoot, and they are worth paying attention to if MAGA is going to properly distinguish friend from foe.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | IRAN | JD VANCE | REPUBLICAN PARTY | TUCKER CARLSON
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

Samuel Alito Made an Announcement About His Looming Retirement Plans

Samuel Alito Made an Announcement About His Looming Retirement Plans

Matt Vespa
They Just Want Free Healthcare: Abdul El-Sayed Supporter Calls for Mass Executions of Republicans

They Just Want Free Healthcare: Abdul El-Sayed Supporter Calls for Mass Executions of Republicans

Amy Curtis
Democrats Are About to Throw Out the Electoral College Without Touching the Constitution

Democrats Are About to Throw Out the Electoral College Without Touching the Constitution

Larry O'Connor

Trending on Townhall Videos