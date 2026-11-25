Venezuela went from one of the wealthiest nations in Latin America to a socialist nightmare after voters decided they wanted "free" stuff. Now the nation has revealed that it at least $237.5 billion in debt — and that's what the government is willing to admit.

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JUST IN: Venezuela’s socialist government reveals it is $237,500,000,000.00 in debt. — Polymarket (@Polymarket) November 24, 2026

That's at least $8,300 for each Venezuelan.

But, but, but its never been tried the right way!!! pic.twitter.com/c9tPAADTgZ — Cantstanzia (@BlakeBless41534) November 24, 2026

The Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) will get it right this time.

sitting on the largest oil reserve in the world and still $237.5 billion in debt takes real talent. — Mason Jones (@MrMasonJ) November 24, 2026

That's what socialism does.

Se robaron todo, y cuando ya no había más, se robaron lo prestado, lo confiscado, lo expropiado, los impuestos, hipotecaron el futuro del país y sus niños, el fracaso chavista es imperdonable, https://t.co/0WOHSbbWja — Sting Jofré (@STINGJOFRE) November 25, 2026

"They stole everything, and when there was nothing left, they stole what had been borrowed, confiscated, expropriated, and taxed. They mortgaged the country's future and its children. The Chavista failure is unforgivable," the post reads.

Shocking that a socialist country is in debt. Eventually and quickly, they run out of other people's money. America has been warned. — Ultra MEGA MAGA Boss Lady (@AmericanGal2021) November 24, 2026

America has roughly 12 times as many people. That means we'll have 12 times as much socialist spending. The DSA agenda will cost hundreds of trillions.

Another example that socialism is a pipe dream. It never works. https://t.co/5d29imwZ0a — Uncle Ruckus (@Emarged) November 24, 2026

It never, ever works.

$237 billion is 242 percent of the GDP and 1,079 percent of all government revenue. Even the government, in the Venezuela Renace Plan, said the debt is "unsustainable."

Around 1960, Venezuela's real income per person was about 80 percent of the U.S. level. After socialism, that fell to less than 30 percent. Socialism makes everyone equally poor.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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