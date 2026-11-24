The Trump administration is gearing up for a fresh wave of tariffs, aimed at China, the European Union, and at least 14 other countries, with an announcement possible as soon as this week. The move comes as officials seek to counteract what they say is foreign governments boosting their own domestic industries, which lets their firms flood global markets with cheaper goods and undercut American producers.

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BREAKING: President Trump is preparing to impose "sweeping" new tariffs on China, the European Union and 14 other economies, per WSJ. The proposed tariffs will cover most imported products with the EU, Japan and South Korea set to face tariffs of 15% or less. China, Vietnam, and India reportedly may face higher tariff rates. Nasdaq 100 futures extend losses to -2.5% on the news. — The Kobeissi Letter (@KobeissiLetter) November 24, 2026

According to the Wall Street Journal, which spoke with people familiar with the matter, U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer will unveil the results of a months-long investigation into the industrial subsidies of more than a dozen countries. The probe looks at how those subsidies unfairly hurt American producers while giving foreign competitors an edge.

The announcement will most likely come with new tariffs, stacked on top of existing ones. They would cover most exported goods, with the exception of products like steel, aluminum, and automobiles, which are already tariffed under a separate national-security power.

It is unclear what the new rates will be, though they are expected to look similar to the President's initial Liberation Day tariffs.

As for countries that struck trade deals with the U.S. before the Supreme Court struck down those tariffs, their rates will likely reflect the terms they negotiated, meaning 15 percent or lower in places like the EU, Japan, and South Korea. Countries without a deal can expect to pay more. China is expected to take the biggest hit, in part because its industrial policy is so "disruptive" to the global market, according to the people who spoke with the Journal.

It is a bold move, considering that the vast majority of Americans said during the midterm elections that tariffs were hurting both their own finances and the broader economy. Plowing ahead anyway could mean doubling down on an unpopular policy.

Exit polls show that 65 percent of voters thought the trade war hurt the economy. https://t.co/V40lQvALIq — Michael R. Strain (@MichaelRStrain) November 4, 2026

For some perspective, consider the arguments of Milton Friedman, one of the minds behind older Republican economic policy and a figure closely tied to the golden years of the Reagan administration.

Friedman famously argued that tariffs are essentially crony capitalism, artificially propping up American industry in the name of "protection" and making it less competitive in the process. He saw little problem with foreign countries flooding the market with cheap goods, describing it as a form of "philanthropy," since it hands Americans lower prices, and it pushes American producers to compete harder. Friedman also warned that the voices of American producers complaining about "unfair" competition are loud and concentrated, so they take political priority. The voices of Americans who would rather have cheaper goods are quiet and diffuse, and far less positioned to lobby for protection.

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In fact, we only learned where those quieter voters stood after the midterm elections, when they voted overwhelmingly against tariffs.

President Trump has maintained that the problem with tariffs is their poor PR, but the picture remains murkier than that. So far, it is unclear what they are doing beyond pushing prices marginally higher. The recent manufacturing boom, as well as much of the onshoring, has come from the competitiveness of the American AI industry which remains untariffed, while their broader effect on the economy seems to be a narrower trade imbalance. That itself says little about whether the economy is healthy or not.

President Trump: "Tariff is a word that needs public relations. It’s the best thing that ever happened to us.” “The tariff thing has made this country so rich." https://t.co/Dy31xNnsP6 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) November 13, 2026

The stock market is already preparing for the worst.

US stocks lose about $1 trillion at the open on tariff fears The US stock market lost about $1 trillion in capitalization amid reports of new tariffs. The Trump administration is preparing to raise tariffs on China, the European Union and 14 other countries. In the first minutes of trading, the SPY fund tracking the S&P 500 fell 1.8% from the previous session’s high. Later, the S&P 500 recovered most of the drop, while the Nasdaq 100 remained down about 1.8%. — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) November 24, 2026

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