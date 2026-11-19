Another poll is shedding some much-needed light on the internal Republican debate after the midterms, particularly over what caused the party’s losses, as too many Republicans have been quick to blame the Iran war itself and wash their hands of any further analysis.

Advertisement

Well, a new poll is saying not so fast. Most exit poll data collected so far has not distinguished between voters opposing the war itself and being unhappy with its effect on gas prices. Nor has it clearly separated which policies Americans blame most for the rising cost of living.

According to a J.L. Partners poll conducted this month, 22 percent of voters, the largest share, blame tariffs and trade wars as “most responsible for the increase in the cost of living,” followed by 20 percent who blame the Iran war, 20 percent who blame corruption in Washington, D.C., and 16 percent who blame the Biden administration. Among Republicans who voted in the midterms, only 13 percent blame the Iran war.

🚨🚨EXCLUSIVE: New Poll Suggests Iran, Israel Not Major Contributors to Republican Loss: Cost of Living and Grocery Prices Top List There has been extensive debate since the midterm elections about what issues had the most impact on voters. The Vandenberg Coalition commissioned @J_L_Partners to poll the electorate and get to the bottom of what was really motivating voters, including perceptions about the Iran War, cost of living challenges, and the U.S.-Israel relationship. And the results — featured in this @nypost exclusive from @jchristenson_ — are clear: https://t.co/vGFi4LR2Oz — The Vandenberg Coalition (@VandenbergCo) November 19, 2026

As for how individual issues stacked up, the cost of living and the economy mattered most to 2026 voters as every other poll has shown, with 51 percent ranking it among their three most important issues and 24 percent choosing it as their top issue from a list of options. The Iran war was a top-three issue for only 17 percent of voters and the top issue for just four percent.

Among voters who ranked the cost of living and the economy as a top-three issue, food and grocery prices were by far the biggest concern, selected by 65 percent. Gas prices followed at 41 percent, healthcare and health insurance at 29 percent, housing at 26 percent, and energy bills at 19 percent. Respondents could select their top two concerns.

The poll also addressed the issue behind Vice President JD Vance’s claim about Americans’ supposed concerns over the United States’ relationship with Israel. It found that 46 percent view Israel as an ally, compared with 27 percent who view it as an adversary and 27 percent who are unsure, a different picture from the one some post-election commentary has painted.

Among Republicans, 77 percent view the Jewish state as an ally, while only 11 percent view it as an adversary, a blow to Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly, and Candace Owens. Among Democrats, 23 percent view Israel as an ally and 41 percent as an adversary. Independents lean the other way: 44 percent view Israel as an ally, compared with 24 percent who view it as an adversary.

Advertisement

The poll surveyed 1,000 registered voters through SMS-to-web, live calls to cell phones, and an online panel between November 11 and 14, 2026, with Republicans oversampled to account for about 500 respondents.

The poll paints a much clearer picture of what went wrong and challenges the notion that gas prices were even the biggest economic factor. There is still an argument to be made that grocery prices were affected by gas prices, but people were complaining about food prices before the Iran war was ever launched. It should also give Republicans pause on whether they choose to double down on tariffs and trade wars, since the American public, even Republicans seem to find their intentions divorced from their effects.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.