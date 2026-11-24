I don’t get what Rep. Madeleine Dean (D-PA) is saying here. She’s a show woman, but what the hell does this even mean? She says Jensen Huang’s reinstatement at Nvidia won’t end well for him. Like, what are you going to do, lady — report him to human resources? Huang is still scheduled to testify before Congress. Nvidia’s CEO and president was embroiled in a sex scandal earlier this month, which led to his resignation. One of his mistresses was reportedly a Chinese spy.

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🚨 Rep. Madeleine Dean Warns Jensen Huang “While Mr. Huang might have been welcomed back by some of the employees there today … Good for him … This will not end well for Mr. Huang.” https://t.co/wIdFxiCUGd — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) November 24, 2026

@TheChiefNerd What in the hell does that mean? It won’t end well. He broke no laws. So, what the hell? — Arnold Kalti (@Kal92858Kalti) November 24, 2026

@TheChiefNerd Is she part of a mafia or something? — Richard Yu (@richardyu) November 24, 2026

On Monday, the board reinstated Huang with immediate effect, after initially refusing to consider his return.

Something to keep an eye on, not verified yet:

BREAKING: Former intelligence officer says Jensen Huang may have been used by US to feed false information to China through Alice Huang — Kalshi (@Kalshi) November 23, 2026

Also, keep this in mind:

Anduril founder Palmer Luckey defends Nvidia’s Jensen Huang despite opposing his China chip policy, warning that removing him would weaken American technology leadership: “China wants Jensen out, so I want him in.” 🇺🇸 “China wants Jensen out, so I want him in. I don’t actually agree with Jensen on very material ideas about the U.S. relationship with the Chinese economy. I don’t think we should be exporting chips to China. But what people don’t understand is China doesn’t want Nvidia selling GPUs to Chinese companies. They want to build their own domestic semiconductor industry, not one dependent on the United States. Jensen was basically on the side of Chinese AI companies, but not the Chinese government. China knows that knocking him out makes America weaker. Jensen is the guy who built this company from scratch. He deeply understands that his personal relationships are why people are willing to do business. Nobody can take Jensen’s place at this critical juncture.” — Garrett Wright (@garrxttt) November 21, 2026

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