The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled yesterday that the $1.7 trillion appropriations bill, pushed by Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and signed into law by President Joe Biden, was passed unconstitutionally. Democrats used proxy voting for absent members, despite Republican objections.

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Four years and $1.7 trillion later, the Fifth Circuit just found that then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the House passed the Biden appropriations bill in violation of the Constitution. https://t.co/FDHgRrgQ5U Over GOP objections, the Democrats used proxy voting for absent members... — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) November 23, 2026

The Fifth Circuit ruled that the House violated the Constitution's Quorum Clause by letting absent members vote present by proxy to pass the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023. In 2020, the House adopted a COVID-era rule allowing for proxy voting for quorum purposes and the rule was renewed in 2021. That omnibus appropriations bill was passed on December 23, 2022, with 226 members voting by proxy, meaning less than half of the House was physically present in the chamber.

The ruling stems from a challenge by Texas, and it upholds a lower court's permanent injunction that bars enforcement of the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act against Texas as an employer. The rest of the bill is not struck down, and the injunction doesn't apply to others.

🚨 BREAKING: A federal appeals court just ruled the Democrat-controlled House UNCONSTITUTIONALLY passed the $1.7 TRILLION spending bill in 2022!



The issue? Pelosi-era PROXY VOTING.



Lawmakers counted as present weren’t physically there, violating constitutional quorum… — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) November 21, 2026

The COVID-era proxy voting rules are no longer in effect. The House stopped that in January 2023.

Federal appeals court rules House unconstitutionally passed $1.7 trillion spending bill in 2022. — Leading Report (@LeadingReport) November 21, 2026

If the tariffs were unconstitutional, do we get our tax money back for this bill?

Appeals Court, 9-8: Pelosi's House Unconstitutionally Passed the $1.7 Trillion Spending Bill Using Proxy Votes



The full Fifth Circuit ruled 9-8 on Friday that the House violated the Constitution's quorum requirement when it passed the $1.7 trillion Consolidated Appropriations… pic.twitter.com/cBxD2SEQLh — Sami Nathaniel (@NathanielSami) November 22, 2026

We won't hold our breath, though.

🚨 FEDERAL APPEALS COURT RULES HOUSE VIOLATED CONSTITUTION IN PASSING $1.7 TRILLION SPENDING BILL — 226 LAWMAKERS VOTED BY PROXY



In a major 9–8 ruling Friday, November 20, the full Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals held that the House violated the Constitution’s quorum requirement… — MDBayNews (@MDBayNews) November 21, 2026

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Chip Roy was the Congressman who raised objections to the proxy voting.

Congress should show up. I said that 5 years ago and it remains true. https://t.co/fwkrvrzAln pic.twitter.com/X8etsqFa5G — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) November 23, 2026

As we said, this is a very narrow ruling that applies only to Texas, but the larger point stands: it was passed unconstitutionally, and Congress should find a way to address this going forward.

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