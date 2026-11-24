Jamie Raskin says he's considering a run for president in 2028. But there's a catch. Before he throws his hat in the ring, he wants to "reestablish the rule of law" in America.

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That's interesting coming from a guy who joined the chorus of Democrats targeting businesses, law firms, and individuals whom they claim "collaborated" with President Trump and "capitulated" to him. This includes Hakeem Jeffries who wants to go after everyone in the MAGA movement, and we'll remind you here that 77 million Americans voted for President Trump in 2024.

That's a lot of investigations to undertake in the next two years.

Jamie Raskin says he might run for president in 2028.



But first he has to "reestablish the rule of law" in America.



Raskin has previously stated that Democrats plan to go after corporations and law firms that "collaborated" and "capitulated" to Trump.



That's what… pic.twitter.com/JUP6mOntqY — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 22, 2026

"Look, I have said from the very beginning I want to get us through this period of massive lawlessness and corruption and authoritarianism," Raskin said. "And I'll do whatever it takes to do that. And if my party wanted me to do that, I would do that. If my party wanted me to, you know, go off and run for the U.S. Senate in another state, I would do that. I would do anything."

"But right now," he continued, "all I'm focused on and concentrated on is to become chairman of the House Judiciary Committee. We've got extraordinary new members who are coming to join us and we have this avalanche of corruption that we're facing and we're going to get to the bottom of it, we're gonna reestablish the rule of law under the Constitution in America. It's a very exciting moment, and really that's where I'm focusing all my energy."

So Raskin opposes the unconstitutional scheme to abolish the Electoral College via the National Popular Vote Compact? Good to know.

"Reestablish the rule of law"https://t.co/DxwAxpAuR4 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 22, 2026

The "rule of law" looks a lot like Democrats acting as authoritarians.

The irony of a guy swearing that he’ll carry out an illegal campaign against his political rivals while talking about ‘reestablishing the rule of law’ is enough to alter the Earth’s magnetic field. — Chris McKeever 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@TheRealMcKeever) November 22, 2026

Raskin knows exactly what he's doing.

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"For my friends, everything. For my enemies, the law."

Democrat Rep. Jamie Raskin on potentially running for president in 2028: “I want to get us through this period of lawlessness and corruption and authoritarianism. If my party wanted me to do that, I would do that.” pic.twitter.com/HBK6TZLvpb — TheBlaze (@theblaze) November 24, 2026

He also admitted he'd be a carpetbagger for the Senate.

Ground control to Major Tom: illegal immigration is against the law. Looting the treasury for leftist revolutionaries is against the law. Divining crimes to maliciously prosecute political opponents is against the law. Warrantless spying on rivals is against the law … https://t.co/NI6ZZokgYg — Michael Ryan (@MRyanKC) November 22, 2026

But it's (D)ifferent when they do it.

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