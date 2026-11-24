I realize that I am in the punditry business, in the commentary wing, so take this column with that knowledge and in that lens, but we need a better class of pundits. I’m not talking about written commentary, per se, as that is making an argument and offering data and information to back it up; I’m talking about television/cable news and even podcasts. As there is no barrier to entry to either, you will find that people in both (and an awful lot of people are in both) have no clue what they are speaking about, and their audiences come away wildly misinformed and sometimes polluted.

Advertisement

For years, I’ve been warning people against listening to the talking heads on cable news, as most of them are simply friends with producers and are booked a week in advance. There is no attempt on cable news to get anyone with any level of expertise or even knowledge on the subject at hand. You’d think there would be, but there is not, I assure you.

Bookings often happen up to a week in advance, and the topics aren’t known until the day of. You are sent an email that day with links to a couple of stories and asked for a line or two about each. That’s it. You’re an expert going to talk to millions of people about something you’ve known about for a short while because someone emailed you an Associated Press story and sent a Town Car to drive you to a studio.

But it’s worse than that.

If you watch cable news, any network, there are two types of guests: elected officials and employees of that network. Hosts or “Personalities” (a term that used to drive me nuts when CNN and MSNBC started using it about Fox hosts because they wanted to belittle them as not real journalists like them, but simple “personalities” playing a role – but Fox embraced it (or admitted it) and started using the term themselves) will interview an elected official, then “for reaction we turn to” an employee to comment on what was just said.

You can come away dumber for it, as most of these people have zero firsthand knowledge or experience/expertise on the topic. But they’re on the payroll, so they’re easy and safe. You don’t have to worry about someone saying something that could get the network sued if they’re worried about losing a cushy job that pays them a lot and expects nothing in return.

Have you ever noticed how these people always agree with the host? That’s because it’s not news or anything related to it; it’s a conversation that would be better suited to an elevator than a television screen under the banner of “news.” The green room at Morning Joe (hell, all of MS NOW) should have a masseuse to help fend off whiplash as everyone nods in agreement for hours on end like they’re Angus Young playing guitar for AC/DC.

It's not only boring, it’s damaging to the culture.

People tune in expecting to learn something, learn facts of the happenings in the world. They don’t get that. They get the opinions of fired administration officials, podcasters, or people who’ve never actually held a real job or ever even volunteered on a campaign or traveled anywhere as “exotic” as Canada, opining on health policy, international relations, or the intricacies of the law and jury trials.

I’ve heard it compared to going to a veterinarian when you have chest pain, but at least a vet has some concept of how organs are supposed to work. What our media has become is more like taking your disabled car to a dentist. Hell, maybe an orthodontist to make it even more expensive and pointless.

Advertisement

We can do better, or at least should try.

Part of the reason Republicans lost so badly is that there are so many Americans who have been, and are continually, misinformed by people in positions that are supposed to do the opposite. People who don’t follow the news because they’re busy, not interested, or whatever, assume the pundit on television is vetted and informed, some kind of expert, or at least knows what they’re talking about. They really aren’t.

To use one name that caused me to think of this, Scott Galloway – a “public intellectual” and ardent Democrat activist/podcaster/pundit/rich white guy/professor – has drifted between being wildly wrong and wildly stupid. When not advocating for the assassination of Elon Musk, he has insisted Jensen Huang will never return to NVIDIA. You almost couldn’t be more reckless or wrong if you tried, and the consequences for his failings are…

There is no barrier to entry to punditry, and there is no downside to being wrong. This incentivizes morons to be the loudest voices saying the most incendiary things, as those are the ones to get the bookings and the contracts.

We’re unlikely to get better people in these positions, so we have to be more discerning in who we elevate, either through agreement or contempt (clicks are clicks, views are views, and bookings are bookings). The media will keep feeding the public slop only if we keep eating it.

Advertisement

Derek Hunter is the host of the Derek Hunter Show on WMAL in Washington, D.C., and has a free daily podcast (subscribe!) and author of the book "Outrage, INC.," which exposes how liberals use fear and hatred to manipulate the masses, and host of the weekly “Week in F***ing Review” podcast where the news is spoken about the way it deserves to be. Follow him on X at @DerekAHunter.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.