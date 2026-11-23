I’m pretty sure we’re all tired of the Iran operation. It’s not that we wanted Tehran to get nuclear weapons. Obviously not. But this endless cycle of bombing, a pause, ‘a deal is close,’ and then more bombing is getting old. Bill Maher, of all people, supported the operation’s goals. To his credit, he does call out liberals on his show who claim the Trump crew didn’t list the objectives. They did — the execution was messed up. But that’s neither here nor there now. We’re in it. As they play this game, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has been working to dismantle the last remnants of Iran’s financial pipeline. The latest sanctions were issued today (via Fox News):

The Treasury Department on Monday imposed sweeping new sanctions against more than two dozen Iranian exchange houses, overseas front companies and financial operatives accused of moving billions of dollars through a global "shadow banking" network to keep Iran connected to international trade.

The action, carried out by the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), targeted "financial plumbing" spanning Iran, Dubai, Hong Kong and Turkey that officials say enables Tehran to bypass U. S. restrictions, sell oil and petrochemicals, and settle transactions in Russian rubles and Chinese yuan.

"Iran’s economy is underwater, and its leaders are panicking," Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent wrote in a statement Monday before the news release. "Iran’s shadow banking system is the last financial lifeline of a bankrupt regime. Treasury will continue dismantling these illicit networks until we have buried the head of the snake."

Monday’s designations mark the latest escalation under Operation Economic Outcast, a maximum financial pressure campaign Bessent launched on Aug. 24, to cut off the regime's remaining revenue streams and heighten secondary sanctions risks for foreign banks and brokers that continue doing business with Tehran.

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The Treasury also revealed Monday that its Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) "identified approximately $14.7 billion of financial activity from January 2025 to August 2026 potentially linked to Iranian shadow banking."

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To choke off Tehran's overseas payment channels, Treasury targeted 10 exchange house front companies across the United Arab Emirates, Turkey and Hong Kong accused of moving billions of dollars for Iranian clients. Those include Dubai-based Recaz Star General Trading LLC, which sent and received hundreds of payments totaling more than $170 million tied to Sadaf Exchange, and OGA Global General Trading L. L. C, which oversaw millions of dollars in payments for the state-owned National Iranian Tanker Company.