The Islamic Republic of Iran has launched a drone attack against the country of Kuwait, reports indicate.

تتصدى حالياً الدفاعات الجوية الكويتية لهجمات طائرات مسيّرة معادية. تنوه رئاسة الأركان العامة للجيش بأن أصوات الانفجارات، إن سُمعت، فهي نتيجة اعتراض منظومات الدفاع الجوي للهجمات المعادية. ويرجى من الجميع التقيد بتعليمات الأمن والسلامة الصادرة عن الجهات المختصة. #الجيش_الكويتي https://t.co/fW8CUwJL6M — KUWAIT ARMY - الجيش الكويتي (@KuwaitArmyGHQ) November 17, 2026

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JUST IN - Iran attacks U.S. bases in Kuwait: reports — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) November 17, 2026

Past 24 hours: Iran launches drones targeting U.S. assets in Bahrain. U.S. forces conduct strikes against Iran’s Qeshm Island. Iran launches drones at Kuwait. — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) November 17, 2026

For the first time in awhile, Iranian strikes have expanded to include more than one Gulf nation within a 24 hour period, as Kuwait’s Armed Forces have now said that they are dealing with drone attacks. This follows recent escalation between Iran and the U.S., with increasing reciprocal strikes between the two in recent days, as the likelihood of negotiations meriting much continues to lower. — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) November 17, 2026

Kuwaiti officials have indicated that all drones have been intercepted by the country’s air defense systems.

The latest attack is an escalation in the conflict that had previously simmered after negotiations between the United States and Iran had progressed. Iran had previously targeted U.S. military assets in Bahrain, which had resulted in reciprocal strikes on Iranian assets on Qeshm Island.

No injuries or destruction of property has been reported at this time.

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