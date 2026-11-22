President Donald Trump says that two of his election predictions came true: the stock market would tank and Iran would grow more aggressive if Democrat politicians won the election.

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Trump also questioned why gas prices dropped just days after the November 3 election.

In the end, America will win! https://t.co/W8LQ6U5Jzh — The White House (@WhiteHouse) November 22, 2026

https://t.co/V1VYW51bb0 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) November 22, 2026

GasBuddy: The average price of gas in the United States is now lower than it was in the summer. https://t.co/NlCH9tsxTB — Politics & Poll Tracker 📡 (@PollTracker2024) November 19, 2026

Gas Prices keep dropping now dropping at the fastest pace in nearly 20 years Average gas price: Sept 25: 🔴 $4.49 Oct 25: 🔴 $4.25 Nov 9: 🟡 $4.00 Nov 16: 🟡 $3.81 Nov 21: 🟢 $3.65 https://t.co/gywEuMH8G3 — OSZ (@OpenSourceZone) November 21, 2026

Gas prices across the U.S. have fell for 26 consecutive days. — Leading Report (@LeadingReport) November 21, 2026

Gas prices are seeing drastic drops. 🇺🇸 https://t.co/hB4Vp0RT29 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) November 20, 2026





🚨 WOW! President Trump just called the gas price surge-then-dip after midterms a "GIANT HOAX" "Isn’t it interesting that Oil prices have dropped precipitously after the Midterm Elections? I said that was going to happen. The whole thing is a Giant Hoax! President DONALD J.… https://t.co/nqB4PJbyiK — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 22, 2026

🚨 BREAKING: President Trump drops this truth nuke from Victor Davis Hanson EXPOSING the "mysterious" timing of a surge in good economic news after Democrats won the midterms "MYSTERIOUSLY, gas had the largest drop in 18 years." "Right after the midterms, suddenly, we were told there's 165,000 jobs." "That GDP was not a so-so 2.4%, but way over 3 — 3.4%." — This news was dropped when most early voting was already done (which decided most of the major races) "SOMETHING'S GOING ON." "Everybody says, affordability, affordability! All of a sudden the midterms are over, gas prices crash, and remember — everyone said after the midterms Trump was gonna hit [Iran] hard...so the SPECULATORS driving prices UP...that tells me something's fishy." "Something is not quite right." The timing REALLY is interesting. A lot of this is Trump's economic plans FALLING INTO PLACE So we just got Democrat majorities and all they'll try to do is REVERSE a lot of Trump's wins. Building in America, more America first trade deals for farmers, oil surging out of Hormuz and Venezuela, and all of it happened before Dems won! KEEP IT GOING AND WIN 2028. — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 22, 2026

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Victor Davis Hanson: "Mysteriously," Gas Prices See Largest Drop In 18 Years Right After Midterms https://t.co/awkOSOktYe — RealClearPolitics (@RCPolitics) November 22, 2026





🚨 BOOM: Treasury Sec. Scott Bessent just said the stock market TANKED as Democrats gained in the polls and then WON THE MIDTERMS, which is exactly what President Trump predicted BESSENT: "We could see that the market sell-off actually began as the Democrats moved ahead in the… https://t.co/13GwynLYJn — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 22, 2026

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