The Detroit Pistons are hosting Muslim Night. It’ll be on November 29 against the Orlando Magic. Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed will receive honors, and a portion of ticket sales will go to pro-Gaza charities, though Outkick says that’s not explicitly outlined in the fine print. There are no Christian-centered events on the NBA franchise’s calendar (via Fox News):

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Halal concessions, a dedicated prayer space, and a video shoutout to Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed are all part of the Detroit Pistons' third annual American Muslim Night on Sunday, Nov. 29, against the Orlando Magic. Also billed as Muslim Heritage Night on the team's event calendar, the Thanksgiving weekend game at Little Caesars Arena features a promotional video publicly inviting El-Sayed, America's first Muslim U.S. senator, and telling him the team is saving him a seat, though it remains unclear if he will attend. […] While the Pistons' primary ticket listing never mentions Gaza, a portion of sales goes to charities that will direct funds to pro-Gaza organizations, depending on where the tickets are purchased. Orders placed through the team's main ticket page benefit ICNA Relief Michigan's Muslim Family Services, a Detroit social services organization. Fans who purchase through a separate Pistons booking link for the Human Development Fund instead direct donations to the Michigan-based nonprofit, whose flagship appeals include Gaza emergency relief and Gaza orphan sponsorships. Beyond Muslim Heritage Night, the only other major religious observance on the Pistons' 21-game Heritage Night Series is Jewish Heritage Night on April 7 against the Indiana Pacers, part of a lineup that also includes Armenian, Greek, Italian, Irish and Ukrainian nights. Chaldean Heritage Night on Dec. 14 against the Brooklyn Nets comes closest to a Christian theme, honoring Metro Detroit's Iraqi Catholic community with proceeds for local seminarians and a giveaway hat bearing a cross.

Okay, when you host a special night for Jews and Muslims, the Christians must be included. I think we know why they’re not. Look, the Pistons can totally do this—it’s the portion of the Muslim night ticket sales that’s a bit unnerving. Frankly, I’d rather we have no special nights, but I know the league insists on this stuff, as do the annoying woke sports media types, so it’s what it is. It’s also not the first Muslim special night either. Maybe they might do away with it. In the NHL, some teams nixed Pride Night last year. It caused a stir, but life goes on.

Sorry not sorry about being a bit uncomfortable with so-called pro-Gaza organizations. Because the main one is called Hamas. The other is UNRWA.

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