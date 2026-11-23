Milwaukee County Judge David Borowski was in the news several weeks ago for taking Governor-elect David Crowley and Milwaukee County to task for giving inmates Internet-connected tablets. Several inmates used those tablets to allegedly abuse their victims, groom children, harass witnesses, and threaten police. One of those inmates is Thomas Zollicoffer, who was on trial for murdering three people, including his ex-girlfriend.

Advertisement

Borowski called the program "preposterous" back in August, saying, "There is no need, constitutional or otherwise, to have a tablet when they sit in jail. And I don't care if they're charged with a burglary or an armed robbery or for that matter a domestic violence case."

Now Borowski is back for the sentencing of Zollicoffer, who should spend the rest of his life behind bars. But Borowski ripped into outgoing Gov. Tony Evers, who recently commuted the sentences of many violent inmates, and warned other future governors against being soft on crime.

Milwaukee County Judge David Borowski rips into Gov. Tony Evers for issuing commutations last week to 10 prisoners convicted of homicide. The judge's words came today as he sentenced Thomas Zollicoffer to life in prison for killing three people. pic.twitter.com/Sok1eEcvNy — Jason Calvi (@JasonCalvi) November 20, 2026

"The governor — whether it's the current governor, future governor, or whether it's someone who's in third grade right now — looks at this case 30 or 40 years from now, they should stay in their own lane," Borowski said. "Because they were there to sit through a trial. To sit through the grief, the terror, the intimidation that this defendant and people like him put people through. So we don't have the death penalty; it's not on the table. That's up to the legislature."

"But I mean that comment. This case should never, never, never be looked at 30 or 40 years down the road to have someone say, 'Well, you know, Mr. Zollicoffer said, he promised he'd be good now and he's been in jail for 30 years so, okay,'" he continued. "Because that's what happened in Wisconsin last week. None of them were my cases, but I disagree with that policy. Because those individuals weren't there."

"He wasn't there to sit through the days, or sometimes weeks, of grief caused by people like Mr. Zollicoffer," Borowski added, likely referring to Gov. Evers.

What this post doesn’t say….

•These were sentence reductions, not pardons.⁰

•Only one of the 14 recipients was grantedimmediate release.⁰

•The other 13 received reductions in prison time,supervision time, or earlier parole eligibility. (Continued) — Marty (@MartyMcZeroFcks) November 21, 2026

None of that makes it any better.

I agree with the judge. If someone was sentenced to life without parole, they should never be let out of prison. The judge decided based on the evidence that the crime was so egregious that this person should never be on the streets again. The Eversdid not sit through the trial. — John Poehling (@PoehlingJohn) November 21, 2026

Advertisement

Democrats think that they know better than judges, apparently.

Warranted and necessary.

No conservative candidate in the Supreme Court race yet. Borowski's viral comments on the Milwaukee jail tablet program featured prominently in Tom Tiffany ads. Now this. Conservatives face a steep uphill battle in April and are struggling to find a nominee -- could it be him? https://t.co/0pH86bue0y — Anthony Chergosky (@achergosky) November 22, 2026

Wisconsin could use someone like him on the state Supreme Court.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

Help us fight back against the Democrats and Soros-backed DAs that refuse to enforce our laws to hold criminals accountable. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.