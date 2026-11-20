Multiple reports suggest Iran is seeking to escalate the Iran War.

This week, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) doubled its attacks on cargo ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz, bringing them to levels not seen since the war began. It also launched drone and missile attacks on Kuwait and Bahrain for the first time in months. The escalation may reflect growing desperation within Iran, but it also risks drawing the United States back into direct combat with the regime, particularly if Tehran continues to favor conflict over negotiations.

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The goal is to force us to the negotiating table, the reverse of what Operation Economic Outcast and the naval blockade have sought from the outset: to force Iran into negotiations.

🚨 JUST IN: IRAN IS LASHING OUT and US TROOPS ARE SAFE 🙏🏻 Iran just TARGETED US assets at a Kuwait base, and it FAILED The US has major assets in the region, including 3 aircraft carriers President Trump is over in China right now and limited strikes are BREAKING OUT as Iran panics over its economy and regime riches collapsing Thank GOD that our people are unharmed. Pray for them tonight 🙏🏻 Bahrain was also reportedly under attack. @TreyYingst — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 18, 2026

The good news is that Operation Economic Outcast is working. Mounting economic pressure has been the primary driver of this week's attacks.

“We will not remain in a state of ‘neither war nor peace,’” the lead Iranian negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf told the Iranian Parliament on Sunday. “It makes absolutely no difference to us whether the United States wants negotiations or war.”

However, they are also likely to have wider, more immediate consequences, as oil shipments through the Strait have already begun to plunge.

🚨🇮🇷 OIL FLOWS THROUGH THE STRAIT OF HORMUZ ARE PLUNGING! New shipping data shows a sharp decline in oil and petroleum shipments exiting the Persian Gulf, with flows falling far below the pre-war average of 20 million barrels per day. The drop comes amid reports of escalating IRGC Navy attacks on commercial shipping, with 6 tankers reportedly hit yesterday. Source: CIG (TG) / Writer: Samuel — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) November 20, 2026

But while the United States' strategy is to wait for Iran to come to the table, Tehran cannot afford to wait indefinitely. The risk is that its attacks will grow more brazen as pressure builds.

“The two sides have very different calculations about the costs of prolonging the confrontation,” Hamidreza Azizi, a senior Iran analyst at the International Crisis Group, told Al Jazeera.

“As economic pressure mounts, Iran may become increasingly willing to take military risks to break the deadlock.”

One such risk appears to be an attempt to overwhelm the American naval blockade. Reports suggest Iran is loading several oil tankers at Kharg Island and plans to announce within days its intention to sail them out of the Gulf of Oman. The regime has also reportedly warned the United States and its regional allies that any interference will trigger attacks on oil facilities across the Gulf.

No Iranian official has publicly confirmed such a plan, but it remains plausible as IRGC hardliners increasingly push for a direct confrontation and desperation leaves the regime with few alternatives.

BREAKING: Iran has crewed and loaded dozens of oil tankers at Kharg Island, raised the Iranian flag on them, and is preparing to break the US naval blockade by swarming it, per Fars. The tankers will signal their intention to exit the Gulf of Oman in the coming days. Iran has informed the US and regional countries that any attempt to interfere will trigger attacks on oil facilities across the Gulf. "If a single bullet hits the hull of an Iranian oil tanker, the oil and oil terminals of the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar will immediately be factored into the response equation." — The Hormuz Letter (@HormuzLetter) November 19, 2026

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For all our leverage over Iran, Tehran still holds a powerful weapon of its own: oil. The past eight months have shown just how effective that leverage can be, and its attacks on Kuwait, Bahrain, and cargo ships were meant to signal that it had replenished its missile and drone stockpiles, and is willing to use them.

“The attacks on Kuwait and Bahrain are a signal that Iran retains both the capability and the intent to target US partners across the Gulf and are a reminder to leaders in the Gulf states that they remain vulnerable to retaliation for U.S. actions in the Strait of Hormuz,” Kristian Coates Ulrichsen, a Middle East expert at Rice University’s Baker Institute, told the Wall Street Journal.

“As the Trump administration continues its buildup of force in the region, the attacks are a reminder that the US does not have a monopoly on the escalation ladder."

Unfortunately, this is another reminder that even under economic pressure, the IRGC has used the pause in fighting to rebuild its offensive capacity. High enough gas prices could force the United States back to the negotiating table, as they did several times earlier this year, especially when some within the administration seem more concerned with ending the war than ending it on favorable terms.

The clock is also ticking. Democrat majorities in both the House and Senate are poised to sharply limit the president’s ability to wage war. While Iran could force American military action abroad, Congress could force an unfavorable settlement at home. That is the war on two fronts too few people discuss.

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All of this comes as President Trump considers another joint American-Israeli strike on Iran.

BREAKING: Trump now plans to launch large-scale strikes on Iran, with Netanyahu pressing hard for the US to join Israel in a 4 to 7 day air campaign, targeting Iran's missile, drone, and energy infrastructure, US and Israeli officials tell NYT. Israel's own planning encompasses further attacks on Iranian nuclear sites and widespread strikes on energy infrastructure that will cut power to industry and civilians, the officials say. — The Hormuz Letter (@HormuzLetter) November 19, 2026

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