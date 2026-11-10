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Secretary of State Marco Rubio Says There’s No Need for More Major Strikes on Iran

Dmitri Bolt Follow @_bolt_dmitri
Nov 10, 2026 12:15 PM
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Secretary of State Marco Rubio Says There’s No Need for More Major Strikes on Iran
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

On Tuesday, Secretary of State Marco Rubio reaffirmed President Trump’s statement that no new major combat operations would be initiated against Iran unless, of course, the Iranians decide to escalate. He also signaled that a deal with the regime is unlikely and that the pressure imposed by Operation Economic Outcast continues to compound, leaving little reason to do anything other than keep tightening the noose around the Iranian regime’s throat.

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"As of now there's really no need for major combat operations any longer because the blockade and the economic sanctions are doing devastation to their economy," Secretary Rubio explained.

He went on to say that Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, working with American intelligence agencies, continues to monitor the Iranian regime’s every move. Whenever it tries to get around economic sanctions, Bessent is there to block it. Secretary Rubio said that Iran's last supply of oil is continuing to dwindle. However, the regime’s oil revenue supposedly ran dry in late October, already a week past Bessent’s previous deadline for its economy to collapse. 

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While this approach is disappointing to many conservatives and allies of the president who would like to see the Iranian regime dealt with more kinetically, it appears to be helping gas prices. Oil has finally fallen below $85 a barrel for the first time in months. And before you blame the earlier prices on oil companies artificially keeping them high, oil prices reflect expectations about future supply. The prospect of further strikes on Iran, and another closure of the Strait of Hormuz, raises fears of a shortage, pushing prices higher. Signals that those strikes won’t happen ease those fears and bring prices down. In short: supply and demand, not price gouging.

As for reports of potential negotiations between Iran and the United States, Secretary Rubio signaled that while the regime may want a deal and the Trump administration may be willing to hear it out, Iran is still negotiating like it holds all the cards. That won’t fly with an administration seeking serious concessions from the world’s leading sponsor of terrorism, and a regime with nuclear ambitions but a decimated military.

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Rubio also starkly denied the characterization of the conflict as a stalemate.

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Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are once again respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

Help us continue to report on the administration’s peace through strength foreign policy and its successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics ENERGY | IRAN | MARCO RUBIO | OPERATION ECONOMIC OUTCAST | TRUMP ADMINISTRATION
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