Secretary of State Marco Rubio Says There’s No Need for More Major Strikes on Iran

On Tuesday, Secretary of State Marco Rubio reaffirmed President Trump’s statement that no new major combat operations would be initiated against Iran unless, of course, the Iranians decide to escalate. He also signaled that a deal with the regime is unlikely and that the pressure imposed by Operation Economic Outcast continues to compound, leaving little reason to do anything other than keep tightening the noose around the Iranian regime’s throat.

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🚨 IT'S OFFICIAL: Sec. Marco Rubio announces NO MAJOR COMBAT OPERATIONS are needed against Iran, unless something huge happens Victory is coming! 🙏🏻 "As of now there's really no need for major combat operations any longer because the blockade and the economic sanctions are doing devastation to their economy." "It's sad, you know, the Iranian people deserve better than to be a third-world country which is where their leadership is taking them." Trump is looking to make sure peace in Iran happens and gas prices come DOWN — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 10, 2026

"As of now there's really no need for major combat operations any longer because the blockade and the economic sanctions are doing devastation to their economy," Secretary Rubio explained.

He went on to say that Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, working with American intelligence agencies, continues to monitor the Iranian regime’s every move. Whenever it tries to get around economic sanctions, Bessent is there to block it. Secretary Rubio said that Iran's last supply of oil is continuing to dwindle. However, the regime’s oil revenue supposedly ran dry in late October, already a week past Bessent’s previous deadline for its economy to collapse.

SECRETARY RUBIO: The economic pain that is being inflicted on Iran right now, on that regime, is extraordinary. It compounds, it's growing every day. These sanctions get worse over time, they get more painful as time goes on. It's all brought about by the fact that this radical regime of lunatics is imposing this on their own people. They're destroying their own country. — Department of State (@StateDept) November 10, 2026

While this approach is disappointing to many conservatives and allies of the president who would like to see the Iranian regime dealt with more kinetically, it appears to be helping gas prices. Oil has finally fallen below $85 a barrel for the first time in months. And before you blame the earlier prices on oil companies artificially keeping them high, oil prices reflect expectations about future supply. The prospect of further strikes on Iran, and another closure of the Strait of Hormuz, raises fears of a shortage, pushing prices higher. Signals that those strikes won’t happen ease those fears and bring prices down. In short: supply and demand, not price gouging.

BREAKING: US oil prices drop below $85/barrel for the first time since August 31st after President Trump suggests that additional strikes on Iran are not necessary. Oil prices are now down -19% since the October 30th high. https://t.co/caVN5ywbAF — The Kobeissi Letter (@KobeissiLetter) November 10, 2026

As for reports of potential negotiations between Iran and the United States, Secretary Rubio signaled that while the regime may want a deal and the Trump administration may be willing to hear it out, Iran is still negotiating like it holds all the cards. That won’t fly with an administration seeking serious concessions from the world’s leading sponsor of terrorism, and a regime with nuclear ambitions but a decimated military.

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SECRETARY RUBIO: Iran would love a deal. The problem is, the conditions they continue to place are absurd. They're not even serious. But that could change. Eventually, you have to eat. https://t.co/JbR5x3jFd5 — Department of State (@StateDept) November 10, 2026

Rubio also starkly denied the characterization of the conflict as a stalemate.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio SHUTS DOWN a Fake News reporter claiming the U.S. is in a “stalemate” with Iran. “What is their inflation rate? Is it 300% or 400% now? I don't know how that's a stalemate. They're bleeding.” Reporter: “Why is a stalemate on the Iran war beneficial to the United States?” Marco Rubio: “It's not a stalemate. You call it a stalemate. It's not a stalemate. How is it a stalemate? The United States is imposing extraordinary damaging effects through our sanctions and other measures in the blockade on the Iranian economy that every month continues to collapse. What is their inflation rate? Is it 300 or 400 percent now? I don't know how that's a stalemate. They're bleeding. They're bleeding economically.” Reporter: “There's no diplomacy on the horizon.” Marco Rubio: “Well, we're open to diplomacy. You're asking me what's happening today, and I'm telling you that the Iranian demands are totally unrealistic. We expect that could change, and if it does, we'll be prepared for diplomacy. And all I'm saying, and on the economic front, is we don't need to conduct military strikes if we're achieving the same objective through economic means and economic pressure. But that's not a stalemate. That's actually the contrary of the stalemate. It is an increased pressure on Iran that continues to grow every day. If you put a sanction on them today, it hurts, but it hurts more and more as every day goes by because they're losing money every day, and that begins to compound. So that's not a stalemate. On the contrary, that's growing pressure on them that this economic pressure is putting.” — RedWave Press (@RedWavePress) November 10, 2026

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Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are once again respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

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