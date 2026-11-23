“The proposition that the people are the best keepers of their own liberties is not true. They are the worst conceivable, they are not keepers at all: they can neither judge, act, think, or will as a political body. Individuals have conquered themselves; nations and large bodies never.” – John Adams

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“Hence it is that such democracies have ever been spectacles of turbulence and contention; have ever been found incompatible with personal security or the rights of property; and have in general been as short in their lives as they have been violent in their deaths.” – James Madison

“Remember, democracy never lasts long. It soon wastes, exhausts, and murders itself. There was never a democracy yet that did not commit suicide.” (John Adams)

“Democracy [is]…always followed by a dictatorship.” – Sir Alexander Fraser Tytler

Why did America’s Founding Fathers establish the Electoral College? Here’s the historical story…

There are three major “forms” of government; when I say “forms of government,” I mean monarchy (rule by one), aristocracy (rule by the few), and democracy (rule by the many). As America’s Founders knew, as history teaches, any of those forms, governing alone, could, and usually did, become tyrannical. A monarchy often devolved into a despotism, an aristocracy into an oligarchy, and a democracy into mob rule and eventual dictatorship. Our Founders, believing in freedom, wanted to prevent that.

They did so (or tried to) by giving the President and the two Houses of Congress a share in making laws (laws restrict freedom, which makes government very dangerous). The President represents the “monarchical” form of government, the Senate is the “aristocracy,” and the House is the “democratic” form. And since they didn’t want any one “form” of government to have too much power, the Founders gave each one a different source of power: the President was to be elected by the Electoral College, the Senate (in the original Constitution) by state legislatures, and the House by the people. That way, no one “form” of government could become dominant or tyrannical.

Further, to protect against too much “democracy,” the Electoral College also had as its mission to guard smaller states against the larger, more populous ones. The states, who collectively wrote and ratified the Constitution, wanted a say in who was elected to the “monarchy.” So, our Founders did all they could to dilute “pure democracy.” While insisting that political power must indeed ultimately come from the people (the “consent of the governed”), our Founders created a republic, a representative democracy (“represented” by aristocracy and monarchy) to prevent “pure” democracy — mob rule — from becoming dominant. The Electoral College (and, initially, the selection of Senators by state legislatures) was partly designed to protect the states from overarching, national “democracy.” Yes, power from the people. But check that power!

Well, as time has passed, the Founders’ structure has slowly been whittled away, and now the Democrat Party is trying to totally destroy it. The country has moved decidedly in a “democratic” direction over time. With the 17th Amendment (ratified in 1913), the Senate is now also directly elected by the people. That means both the House and Senate represent the “democratic” form of government; that makes the government “top-heavy” towards democracy. Only the President (with the Electoral College) keeps “democracy” from taking over the whole government. With the expanded franchise (first, all white males instead of just property owners, and then, in the 20th century, women's suffrage, and minority and 18-year-old voting rights), “democracy” has surely been on the rise in American history. That’s not what our Founders envisioned or wanted — not without protections against it. Which are barely in place anymore.

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Again, they did not trust any one “form” of government, because historically, if any of them became dominant, then tyranny was the result. And we especially cannot trust “the people” (democracy). “Individuals have conquered themselves; nations and large bodies, never,” John Adams wrote. One man, a king, might be virtuous and “conquer himself” (though usually not). Perhaps even a few (the aristocracy) could be wise and high-minded. But “nations and large bodies, never.” However, since the Founders didn’t trust the “one” or the “few,” either, they spread the power among “one,” “few,” and “many,” with no intention of letting any of the three forms have too much power and become dominant.

Well, again, since 1913, and the expansion of voting rights in America over time, democracy has increased. And author Hans Herman-Hoppe recounts the results for us:

“In the U.S., [just over a century] of full-blown democracy has resulted in steadily increasing moral degeneration, family and social disintegration, and cultural decay in the form of continually rising rates of divorce, illegitimacy, abortion, and crime” ("Democracy: The God That Failed," 2001).

Exactly what one would expect from “the people.” And, we might add, since 2001, increased acceptance of homosexuality, transgenderism, same-sex marriage, child mutilation, abortion up to the time of birth, and other areas of expanding decadence. “Individuals have conquered themselves; nations and large bodies never.”

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But the Democrats want more “democracy”—the abolition of the Electoral College. What they are trying to produce is the chaos and immorality that democracy engenders. The end result is, as historian Sir Alexander Fraser Tytler wrote, a democracy always results in a dictatorship. Totalitarian government. Exactly what the Democrats are driving at. It can be accomplished, eventually, through “democracy.”

Yet, no “form” of government can save a nation if the people are rotten: “To suppose that any form of government will secure liberty or happiness without any virtue in the people is a chimerical [fanciful] idea” (James Madison). But, because of numbers, it’s harder to get “virtue” in a democracy than in a monarchy or aristocracy. And, as in the Hans Herman-Hoppe quote above, “virtue” isn’t exactly what increased “democracy” has given America.

Abolish the last bastion against “democracy” (the Electoral College) and, historically, totalitarianism is on its way. Again, just what the Democrats crave.

Neither “Mark It Down!” Substack (mklewis929.substack.com) nor “Mark It Down! Bible Substack” (mklbibless.substack.com) are backing down due to recent happenings. Indeed, I’m doubling down. Subscribe to both. Return to American greatness in my Old West novels, available on Amazon and Kindle: "Whitewater," "River Bend," "Return to River Bend," "Allie’s Dilemma," and "Kendrick and other stories." Follow me on X: @thailandmkl.

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