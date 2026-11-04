DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI DDHQ Votes DDHQ Votes Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Abdul El-Sayed Is Already Gloating After His Michigan Senate Win and Fired a Shot at JD Vance

Dmitri Bolt Follow @_bolt_dmitri
Nov 04, 2026 1:30 PM
Advertisement
Abdul El-Sayed Is Already Gloating After His Michigan Senate Win and Fired a Shot at JD Vance
AP Photo/Paul Sancya

The Senate is about to get its first Muslim senator in Abdul El-Sayed, who won by an astounding seven points in Michigan despite polls suggesting the race would be neck and neck. 

Advertisement

Already, the senator-elect is gloating, firing a shot at Vice President JD Vance, who is set to swear him into the now Democratic-controlled upper chamber. The pair have been trading blows online for several months.

"JD, Habibi, there is this delicious irony in the fact that you're constitutionally obligated to swear me in in January," El-Sayed said. "So you know that means Wolverine one, Buckeye zero."

The feud really picked up in late August, when Vance said the Democrat Party was no longer the party his grandfather knew, taking aim at El-Sayed’s alleged support for sharia law. El-Sayed fired back that he wasn’t sure Vance would take his wife, who is of Indian descent, back in time to meet his “papaw,” a not-so-subtle suggestion that Vance’s family was racist. Vance replied by telling the Michigan Democrat to keep his wife's name out of his mouth.

Recommended
Democrats Have Some Horrible Things Planned for Trump Next Year Jeff Charles President Trump's 2024 Coalition Just Crumbled. The Exit Poll Numbers Are Stunning. Dmitri Bolt
Advertisement

From there, it continued to get more personal. In separate social media spats, Vance called El-Sayed a “weasel,” told him to “shut his mouth,” and mocked his “patchy beard.” He also questioned his American roots and loyalty, accused him of hating white people, and suggested he had no love for Michigan or America. El-Sayed responded by bringing the Michigan-Ohio State rivalry into it, calling himself a “f****** Wolverine” and telling Vance where he could shove his Buckeye. He followed that up with nicknames like “Low T, JD” and “JV Dance,” mocked the vice president’s charisma and energy, and invited him to the weight room to settle who was stronger.

The race between El-Sayed and Republican Mike Rogers was expected to be neck and neck Tuesday night. Instead, Rogers got blown out of the water by the Muslim socialist, something conservatives just didn’t think was possible. 

While El-Sayed may have won this round, it remains unclear who will have the last laugh between Vance and the senator-elect.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ABDUL EL-SAYED | JD VANCE | MICHIGAN | SENATE
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

Democrats Have Some Horrible Things Planned for Trump Next Year

Democrats Have Some Horrible Things Planned for Trump Next Year

Jeff Charles
President Trump's 2024 Coalition Just Crumbled. The Exit Poll Numbers Are Stunning.

President Trump's 2024 Coalition Just Crumbled. The Exit Poll Numbers Are Stunning.

Dmitri Bolt
They Just Want Affordability? Scott Galloway Called for the Execution of Elon Musk Last Night.

They Just Want Affordability? Scott Galloway Called for the Execution of Elon Musk Last Night.

Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos