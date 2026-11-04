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Abdul El-Sayed Wins Michigan Senate Race, and He Won the Jewish Vote

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Nov 04, 2026 1:19 AM
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Abdul El-Sayed Wins Michigan Senate Race, and He Won the Jewish Vote
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

It's a horrific night: Abdul El-Sayed won the Michigan Senate race. The race was contentious and, at times, nasty; El-Sayed beat Republican Mike Rogers. This was Rogers’ second attempt to win a U.S. Senate seat. He narrowly lost to Elissa Slotkin in 2024. It might be time to call it. One thing that stood out in the exits was that El-Sayed won the Jewish vote:

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Rep. Haley Stevens, El-Sayed's former primary opponent, endorsed Rogers on Sunday in a move that infuriated the Left, the media, and Stevens' fellow Democrats. She remains unapologetic about her decision, which some have said is career-ending. I doubt that, but for now, there's much work to do to sift through this mess of an election cycle. 

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Decision Desk called it, though Mike Rogers says there’s a pathway to victory. I’m not so sure. I think the Democrats clinched this one. 

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News Topics ABDUL EL-SAYED | DEMOCRAT PARTY | MICHIGAN | MIKE ROGERS | SENATE
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