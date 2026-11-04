Abdul El-Sayed Wins Michigan Senate Race, and He Won the Jewish Vote

It's a horrific night: Abdul El-Sayed won the Michigan Senate race. The race was contentious and, at times, nasty; El-Sayed beat Republican Mike Rogers. This was Rogers’ second attempt to win a U.S. Senate seat. He narrowly lost to Elissa Slotkin in 2024. It might be time to call it. One thing that stood out in the exits was that El-Sayed won the Jewish vote:

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🚨 Exit poll of early Jewish vote in #MISen: Abdul El-Sayed 60% Mike Rogers 36% Blank 5% Among Jewish voters who said they backed Elissa Slotkin in 2024, 23% voted for Rogers. https://t.co/acwlkCh19S — Jacob N. Kornbluh (@jacobkornbluh) November 4, 2026

Decision Desk HQ projects Abdul El-Sayed wins the MI US Senate General Election #DecisionMade: 1:15 AM EST Follow live results here: https://t.co/3rzJgHtluc https://t.co/ws4pK0zqGA — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) November 4, 2026

BREAKING: Abdul El-Sayed wins the MI US Senate General Election https://t.co/kaxBmMqJSs — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 4, 2026

Rep. Haley Stevens, El-Sayed's former primary opponent, endorsed Rogers on Sunday in a move that infuriated the Left, the media, and Stevens' fellow Democrats. She remains unapologetic about her decision, which some have said is career-ending. I doubt that, but for now, there's much work to do to sift through this mess of an election cycle.

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Decision Desk called it, though Mike Rogers says there’s a pathway to victory. I’m not so sure. I think the Democrats clinched this one.

Mike Rogers says he still sees a path to victory over Abdul El-Sayed — DSA Watch (@DSA_Watch) November 4, 2026

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