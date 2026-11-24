The Trump administration is reportedly weighing more military action against Iran, and not just strikes but assassinations.

According to a report from NBC News, citing sources familiar with the matter, the administration is debating whether to assassinate senior Iranian officials in an effort to end the Iran war. The operations would reportedly target regime hardliners. The administration is said to be divided into two factions. Proponents believe such operations would show that the United States can find and kill Iranian leaders at will, and that Tehran would be forced to accept American terms. Opponents warn the opposite, that killing senior officials would not break the regime's resolve but harden it, convincing the survivors to dig in rather than negotiate.

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NEW: Trump administration officials are debating whether to assassinate senior Iranian leaders in an effort to end the war. Supporters argue the move could force Tehran to make concessions, while opponents warn it could harden Iran’s position, undermine negotiations and endanger U.S. officials. Trump has yet to make a final decision. Source: NBC News — Clash Report (@clashreport) November 24, 2026

President Trump has yet to make a final decision as he weighs a range of options. Those include the assassinations, resuming large-scale combat operations, and striking oil facilities on Kharg Island, energy infrastructure on Qeshm Island, or nuclear enrichment sites at Pickaxe Mountain. He has signaled that he may wait until after New Year's before taking any action.

Trump on Iran: - War resumes after the New Year if there’s no deal. - Indirect talks have yielded no progress. - The U.S. will sink Iranian ships that try to breach the blockade. - Trump urges Iranian protesters to keep going. — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) November 22, 2026

This comes as Iran has grown more aggressive over the last week. It has stepped up attacks on cargo ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz and has fired missile and drone barrages at Kuwait and Bahrain, including at U.S. forces. The regime has also grown desperate as Operation Economic Outcast continues to take its toll. Iran is being backed into a corner, and is willing to take more and more risks in an attempt to relieve the pressure on its collapsing economy.

That pressure has so far culminated in more than attacks. Iran now has a proposed plan to try and break the U.S. naval blockade. Reports have emerged that Iranians are loading oil tankers on Kharg Island and plan to threaten Gulf oil infrastructure and U.S. forces if the blockade doesn't let them through. That has yet to happen, though it could come as soon as this week, and President Trump has made clear he is willing to use deadly force if Iran follows through.

Oil flow through the strait is also down as a result of Iran's growing aggression, with a 15 percent drop reported from mid-October to mid-November. That is bound to frustrate Americans even more, who have been desperate for relief from rising gas prices.

Reports also emerged on Tuesday that four oil tankers have hit naval mines in the strait and are now on fire. U.S. officials have yet to confirm those reports.

JUST IN: IRGC has struck 4 vessles today as they attempted to pass through the strait of Hormuz under US navy protection. Attacks on ships have increased, while the number of oil tankers passing through the strait of Hormuz has gradually declined once again. https://t.co/aVNRNNrSef — Current Report (@Currentreport1) November 24, 2026

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