Dana Bash Tried Playing Gotcha With Mike Rogers Over Abdul El-Sayed, and It Didn't Go Well for Her

We know the media are garbage, but this exchange between CNN's Dana Bash and Republican Michigan Senate candidate Mike Rogers shows just how bad things really are. While Rogers' opponent, Abdul El-Sayed, continually lies about being a physician, his Medicare for All scheme, his ties to terrorist groups including the Muslim Brotherhood, and even the origins of his name, the media have more concerns about things President Trump says than the guy who not only wants to be in the Senate, but wants a seat on its powerful Committee on Foreign Relations.

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Dana Bash thought she had Mike Rogers backed into a corner with this question about Trump mocking Abdul El-Sayed. It didn’t work.



BASH: “The president is effectively calling your opponent a terrorist […] Are you comfortable with that?”



ROGERS: “I’ve never called him a… — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 19, 2026

"The President is effectively calling your opponent a terrorist," Bash said. "You're a former special agent with the FBI, former Intelligence Chair in the House. Are you comfortable with that?"

"Listen, I've never called him a terrorist. I wore the uniform of the United States of America so people can pray any way they want. That is not the issue here. What has become the issue is his relationship, and his family relationship with the Muslim Brotherhood, which is banned in five Muslim countries," Rogers said. "He wants to play the victim, this is not about that."

"This is about the way you think, not the way you pray. This is about your ideology and how dangerous it is," Rogers continued. "I mean, he has a long history of supporting the Muslim Brotherhood. Which, by the way, diminishes women's role in society just as they did when they took over in Egypt in 2012 and 2013. He supported that regime. He called for the purging of the press. He called for a purging of the police. If I were a member of the press, I'd start looking at this."

You know this was a good answer, by the way, Bash responded.

"Congressman, I just want to go back to what the President said," Bash interrupted.

"I don't speak for the President," Rogers replied.

"I know. Do you wish that he doesn't say that?" Bash asked.

"I'm running my race right here in Michigan, Dana," Rogers said. "I know you guys want this to be about Trump. This is about Michiganders who are looking for hope and opportunity. Two-thirds of our fourth graders can't read in the fourth grade. That means you have a 70 percent chance of going to prison or being on welfare. That's what we're worried about right here in Michigan."

"The President is inserting himself into that race," Bash said, clearly frustrated. "I've been there and I know that is what people are worried about. The President is inserting himself in that race because pretty much every time he talks, he says something about Abdul El-Sayed."

"You said that he has had ties to the Muslim Brotherhood," she continued. "He was asked specifically about whether he would disavow the Muslim Brotherhood at a town hall last night."

She then plays a clip of El-Sayed's milquetoast "condemnation" of the Muslim Brotherhood.

"So he said yes, sure," Bash said. "He challenged the voter and said the voter only asked him because he's Muslim."

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"So Hasan Piker, who really came to the state, he had him here multiple times, five different events, took him to college campuses. This guy is full of hate and vitriol, not only for Jewish Americans but for black Americans," Rogers said. "You listen to his comments; this guy is as vile as they come. He has has said he was excited about [El-Sayed's] answer because he did not disavow the Muslim Brotherhood. He didn't disavow it. He goes on this word salad trying to get around the fact that he can't do it."

"He said sure, yeah," Bash replied.

That's not disavowing. Bash then keeps talking over Rogers.

"My argument is that ideology something we should be worried about? I think it is," Rogers said.

"Why?" Bash asked.

"It's an ideology. It's not about him being a Muslim. Muslims here in the state call our office a lot and say we're terrified that a guy with this ideology goes to the United States Senate," Rogers said. "This is coming from Muslims in Michigan, let alone the five countries that banned the Muslim Brotherhood. He can't get away from it. His money comes from a group called CAIR ... that supports the Muslim Brotherhood. He has money coming from these groups. And if you listen to that ... he didn't disavow it. He didn't say no. He didn't say it worries me that they treat women differently under the Muslim Brotherhood's view of Sharia law. He didn't say any of that. Because he won't and he can't. Matter of fact, it's the only thing he hasn't changed his opinion on in this election."

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There's no reason for Bash to be combative like that, but that's what the media does.

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