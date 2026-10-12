Lifelong Detroit Voters Express Support for Mike Rogers in New Campaign Ad

After the August 4 Michigan primary, Democrat Abdul El-Sayed performed poorly in both the City of Detroit, where he lost to Haley Stevens by almost 30 points, and in Wayne County, where he lost by almost eight points.

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Now his Republican opponent, Mike Rogers, is dropping a brutal ad showing Detroit residents are voting for him over El-Sayed. The 30-second ad shows how Detroit voters know that Mike Rogers will save their schools, keep their streets safe, bring back jobs, and make healthcare affordable.

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"Abdul is way too arrogant and way too extreme," said lifelong Detroit resident Valeria Berry.

"I voted for Barack Obama, but this year I'm voting for Mike Rogers," added Naura Evans. Another resident, Damari Covington-Woods said he's "passionate about education."

All three know one thing: Mike Rogers will get to work for them.

This ad comes after El-Sayed has, and continues to, disenfranchise his own voters with his lies and extremism. The list of Democrats who have spoken out against El-Sayed continues to grow. It includes the Mayor of Lansing, Andy Schor, who said he cannot vote for El-Sayed without having a "conversation" first; State Rep. Noah Arbit, a Jewish Democrat; Saginaw County Sheriff Bill Federspiel, a Democrat who not only endorsed Rogers but left the party just days ago; and Jewish leaders at Temple Israel, who said nearly 70 percent of the congregation are voting for Mike Rogers. Temple Israel is where Hezbollah supporter Ayman Ghazali launched a failed terrorist attack, which El-Sayed said was caused because "hurt people hurt people."

One Jewish Detroiter even has to hide being Jewish

Abdul El-Sayed should be ashamed of his extreme and divisive rhetoric toward the Jewish community.



To Jewish Democrats across Michigan, hear me on this: I’m not asking you to suddenly become a Republican. I’m asking for the opportunity to earn your vote.



And I will always… pic.twitter.com/8gf1tRHSUk — Mike Rogers (@MikeRogersForMI) October 7, 2026

"My daughter goes to the University of Detroit ... she's in her second year of law school and she has to hide being Jewish," the woman said. "And it's a hard thing to say when October 7 came, horrible for her, lots of tears, I may go to Mike Rogers."

Detroiters know that El-Sayed has taken the black community for granted, too.

Michiganders are tired of Abdul taking their vote for granted.



They deserve a Senator who hears the issues they’re facing and actually delivers. I’ll get it done. pic.twitter.com/dsP2Z30M7G — Mike Rogers (@MikeRogersForMI) October 6, 2026

"And I think he's taking advantage that we as black people are Democratic," the woman said, "and he think we are going to vote for him anyway."

So while El-Sayed is dividing and disenfranchising voters, Mike Rogers is setting up a broad tent with his coalition, which includes Democrats for Mike Rogers. Rogers has also spent time in Detroit, talking about the challenges Michiganders are facing.

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Detroit leaders and residents appreciate Rogers' efforts, including Detroit City Councilwoman Mary Waters.

Kristi and I had a great breakfast with Democrat Detroit City Councilwoman Mary Waters yesterday.



We discussed how as your United States Senator, I will work with leaders like Mary to tackle issues impacting Detroit’s neighborhoods, such as land use, promoting the skilled… pic.twitter.com/N7JBjyztgD — Mike Rogers (@MikeRogersForMI) August 11, 2026

"It was a great conversation," Waters said. "As an individual, an elected city council member representing nearly 700,000 people throughout this city, it was important that I took the time to hear what Mike Rogers had to say. His plans for the city of Detroit. And he talked about the land use, plans for that; we discussed skilled trades; we discussed seniors, veterans. Mike Rogers has a plan for all of those categories."

Another Democrat voter said she's voting for Rogers because he'll make housing more affordable.

Registered Democrat shares why she is voting for Sen. candidate @MikeRogersForMI (R-MI): "These people that are running our town, our lawmakers, I don't know what they're thinking... but obviously they're not thinking about human beings." pic.twitter.com/2Z90MEdpZ0 — CSPAN (@cspan) September 13, 2026

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"I'm a registered Democrat, but this year I will be voting for Mr. Mike Rogers," she said. "I been here for 52 years and we're going backwards ... these people that are running our town, our lawmakers, I don't know what they're thinking about ... they obviously not thinking about human beings."

The Michigan Senate race is the number one race in the country and a top pickup opportunity for Republicans. Even Democrats in Detroit know what's at stake, which is why they're voting for Mike Rogers.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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