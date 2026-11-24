Sayed Mohassib, the 27-year-old former NYPD cop and school employee who was arrested for murdering jogger Katie Suarez, claimed that he was commanded by Allah to kill the woman.

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"Allah told me to kill a person, so I killed her, the jogger Katie Suarez," he reportedly said during an interview at Rikers Island.

Today’s cover: Grinning ex-NYPD cop admits to The Post that he killed NYC jogger — and says ‘Allah told me to’ https://t.co/AGCN2lY2wt pic.twitter.com/SxEkHsXNsJ — New York Post (@nypost) November 22, 2026

Mohassib admitted he didn't know Suarez, and told the reporter "she was just there."

"Two days before it happened, Allah told me I had to kill a person."

Described as a "devout Muslim," Mohassib reportedly "invoked Allah’s name five times during an interview that lasted less than five minutes."

Suarez was a bank teller who attended Brooklyn College at the same time as Mohassib. During the attack, Mohassib stabbed Suarez twice in the neck; Suarez was found by her father and taken to the hospital. She was put on life support but died of her injuries three days later.

Mohassib worked as a paraprofessional at PS 200 elementary school in Bath Beach, including after the murder. Colleagues reportedly noticed his odd behavior, including talking to himself, "speaking incoherently and acting erratically," according to the New York Post. Mohassib's family also once called 911 after he threatened to "chop them up."

For six weeks in 2022, Mohassib was employed by the NYPD. He left to join the Marines, but was discharged after being deemed "psychologically unfit" and failed in his attempts to rejoin the NYPD. Mayor Zohran Mamdani vowed a review of NYC school hiring after Mohassib was allowed to work as a paraprofessional despite his concerning psychological history.

Why aren't leftists talking about this "toxic masculinity" — captive dreamer (@captive_dreamer) November 22, 2026

For the same reason they don't accuse Islam of being the patriarchy.

Ban Islam in all western countries.

-close the Mosques

-no halal meat

-no Islamic schools

-no Sharia housing

There are 56 countries. Americans should feel zero guilt regarding the ask that they move home. — Suzi Kota (@SuziBKota) November 22, 2026

This is the way.

He admitted it to a newspaper and said Allah told him to. Watch how fast the coverage switches to mental health and the motive disappears — Coconutpete (@Coconutpete) November 22, 2026

"He's crazy" actually makes this worse, but the Left doesn't realize that.

We're told these guys bring diversity and cultural enrichment to America.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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