This writer has said since the midterms that Democrats have no plan to address affordability for all Americans. Instead, their preferred constituencies will get free housing, healthcare, food, and other benefits while the rest of us pay more in taxes and for our gas, groceries, utilities and services to offset all this "free" stuff.

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The Wisconsin Democrats are proving this, with a scheme to provide "free" school lunches to every student in the Dairy State, while taxpayers are on the hook for another massive spending program.

According to radio host Dan O'Donnell, however much you think the program will cost Wisconsin taxpayers, you're underestimating it.

Wisconsin Democrats want to make school breakfast and lunch free for every schoolkid in the state, regardless of their parents' income level. Guess how much that will cost taxpayers each year. Seriously, try to guess. Even your highest estimates are too low. pic.twitter.com/TG8zkipFXm — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) November 24, 2026

"Democrats in the legislature have said passing legislation to provide free breakfast and lunch to Wisconsin students is one of the first things they'll try to do in the new session next year," O'Donnell said.

"Incoming Assembly Speaker Greta Neubauer said in an interview with the paper the day after the election, 'We're looking at the cost of groceries and free and healthy school meals is a way to ease that burden on families.' Senator Diane Hesselbein, who will be the new Senate Majority Leader, named universal free meals as an affordability measure: 'We can do it quickly so that people can feel it,'" he continued. "Is a free meal actually free? No. You're just shifting the costs on it."

So how much will these "free" meals cost?

"By the way, the cost of it will go from $4.2 million — currently the state spends $4.2 million per year to fund the state match for the National School Lunch Program and $2.5 million per year to do the same for the federal school breakfast program. So $6.7 million," O'Donnell said. "Any guesses as to what that would go to if you have universal free breakfast and free lunch for all students? Do you think that the cost of that $6.7 million would double to $13 million?"

"The costs would go from $6.7 million to $147.7 million to implement the measure in fiscal year 2027," O'Donnell added. "That is an estimate prepared by the Department of Public Instruction, which bases its costs on the governor's 2025-2027 budget proposal, which estimates it could cost the state $147.7 million dollars."

AFFORDABILITY!

Before we even talk about the cost of the government providing breakfast and lunch for our children we should ask them what they actually intend to feed them. Go to these schools that enroll in these programs it is just a bunch of frozen poison. — Brutusallmighty (@brutusallmighty) November 24, 2026

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It's often highly processed food.

They should probably find out how much of the food already purchased goes to waste, and identify which companies and individuals linked to the Democratic Party are expected to benefit. — FloridaGoddess (@FloridaCece) November 24, 2026

A lot of it does. This writer saw it when she was a teacher and knows because she raised three kids. Enjoy all that affordability.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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