The incoming chairman of the House Judiciary Committee has selected his first major target, and he just so happens to be the son of President Donald Trump.

Rep. Jamie Raskin (MD-8) made public a set of letters on Tuesday demanding records from four companies tied to 1789 Capital, the venture capital firm Donald Trump Jr. joined as a partner just days after the 2024 election, Reuters reported.

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Each letter asks for the company’s communications with the firm.

In letters published on Tuesday, US Representative Jamie Raskin, a Maryland Democrat expected to chair the House Judiciary Committee next year, asked the companies — which also include GrabAGun (PEW.N), opens new tab and Hadrian Automation — for a range of records of communications with 1789 Capital and its executives. "The probe examines whether the President’s son and his business partners helped steer federal contracts or regulatory decisions to companies in which they had a significant financial interest or used advance knowledge of those forthcoming decisions to make investments and profit," Raskin's office wrote in a press release. Raskin opened ⁠the probe in August. Democrats, who take control of Congress in January, are preparing a flurry of investigations into Republican President Donald Trump and his administration, from contracts and potential conflicts of interest, to immigration and the investigation into the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. 1789 Capital President Omeed Malik and Trump Jr. denied any wrongdoing at an Axios event last week. “We responded to Congressman Raskin back in September pointing out in detail the many flaws in his understanding of how 1789 has operated and a number of basic factual errors," Bill Burck, an attorney representing 1789 Capital, said in a statement. "These are personal attacks untethered to actual evidence." Juul said it intended "to cooperate with any Congressional effort to understand our company." A representative for online gun retailer GrabAGun said: "Congressman Raskin's letter is a political document, and its allegations are baseless."

Raskin’s questions center on whether Trump Jr.’s firm is using his father’s position to benefit his businesses. The company has grown from about $150 million in managed assets to 200 percent as of June this year.

“The House Judiciary Committee is committed to ensuring that public officials and their families cannot profit from and exploit inside government information and insider access. The American people demand and expect nothing less,” Raskin said in a statement.

“1789 Capital’s striking success in predicting both the imminent award of government contracts and the release of favorable regulatory actions to its portfolio or affiliated companies suggests that either (1) Donald Trump Jr. suddenly acquired and brought to 1789 Capital magical new clairvoyant powers that catapulted him to the position of the greatest investor of all time, or (2) we are witnessing a brazen conspiracy to use the machinery of the executive branch of government under the control of President Trump to rig both public policy and the markets in order to enrich the First Family beyond the wildest dreams of any other presidential family, not to mention the vast majority of Americans.”

Each of Raskin’s letters details each federal contract that was awarded to a company after 1789 Capital bought in, according to a press release.

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Hadrian Automation, a defense manufacturer, won a $900 million Navy commitment to build submarine components in March 2026, two months after the firm acquired its stake, along with an $80 million Army contract.

Juul Labs won a $5 million investment from Trump Jr.’s firm in March 2025, and four months later the Food and Drug Administration authorized the marketing of five JUUL products, including menthol pods, after earlier moving to push the company off the market.

Federal prosecutors and regulators closed their investigations into Polymarket in July 2025, and the prediction market bought a licensed exchange days later; the firm disclosed 1789 Capital’s investment the following month.

GrabAGun went public through a merger tied to the firm’s principals, with Trump Jr. on its board, before the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives proposed a rule in May 2026 that would make it easier to ship firearms straight to customers.

This is just the beginning, folks. Now that Democrats will have control of the legislature, there will be oodles of investigations into the president and those closest to him. Democrats have been salivating at the thought of regaining power and weaponizing the government against their political opponents.

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Meanwhile, Americans will continue dealing with inflated gas and grocery prices while Democrats put on a years-long political theater show. At the moment, it seems that's all they have to offer.

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