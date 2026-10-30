The Trump Administration Has Now Revoked the Immigration Status of 2.2 Million Biden-Era Immigrants

The Department of Homeland Security announced on Friday that U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has revoked or terminated the immigration status of 2.2 million Biden-era immigrants since President Trump returned to office in 2025, clearing the way for many of those affected to face deportation.

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The figure does not reflect a new enforcement action. It represents the cumulative total of status revocations and terminations under the Trump administration since he retook office.

President Trump promised the American people that our immigration laws would be enforced, and these numbers reflect the scale of that commitment. Those who abuse or flagrantly disregard our immigration system are now on notice that these violations of law will not be tolerated or overlooked. Securing our border was only the beginning. We are restoring integrity to the entire immigration system and putting the safety of our American citizens first. — Secretary Markwayne Mullin (@SecMullinDHS) October 29, 2026

The actions included ending Temporary Protected Status (TPS), denying requests to extend or change nonimmigrant status, ending automatic extensions for certain work permits, and terminating categorical humanitarian parole programs. The 2.2 million total is more than seven times the number of revocations and terminations recorded during the final two years of the Biden administration.

“President Trump promised the American people that our immigration laws would be enforced, and these numbers reflect the scale of that commitment,” Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin said in a statement. “Those who abuse or flagrantly disregard our immigration system are now on notice that these violations of law will not be tolerated or overlooked. Securing our border was only the beginning.”

“We are restoring integrity to the entire immigration system and putting the safety of our American citizens first.”

Since Trump returned to office on January 20, 2025, an independent estimate puts government-carried-out deportations at roughly 980,000 through July 31, 2026. Another 310,000 to 1.5 million immigrants who had lived in the country for at least a year are estimated to have left on their own. That brings the combined number of deportations and voluntary departures to roughly 1.3 million to 2.4 million. Meanwhile, apprehensions at the southwest border fell roughly 95 percent in fiscal year 2026.

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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