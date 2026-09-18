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Trump Responds to Salazar Advertisement Blasting His Immigration Approach

Cameron Arcand Follow @cameron_arcand
Sep 18, 2026 6:24 PM
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Trump Responds to Salazar Advertisement Blasting His Immigration Approach
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

President Donald Trump criticized Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar (R-FL) after she made an advertisement pushing back on the administration’s immigration policies, but he stopped short of pulling his endorsement on Friday.

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Trump endorsed her during her primary bid, and her district is rated “Likely Republican," according to the Cook Political Report

“I disagree with her," Trump said of Salazar after Townhall asked the president about the video that went viral earlier this week, which garnered a mix of intense backlash and praise. He added that "she's gotten a little bit soft on the border."

"I understand that, but I just don't happen to be there," Trump said. 

“Now, I'm very strong on the borders, and she isn’t,” he said. The president touted how the border authorities have not released a single individual in 16 months that crossed over into the United States illegally. 

“I’m very strong on the borders, and she isn’t. And she’s a nice person. I got her elected. Without me, she wouldn’t have gotten elected,” he said at one point. 

Salazar’s stated in her advertisement that  “some of [Trump’s] immigration enforcement efforts have gone too far.” 

“The same Hispanics who helped you get to the White House in 2024 feel betrayed today,” she added. The congresswoman's district is heavily Hispanic. 

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Townhall reached out to Salazar’s campaign for comment regarding Trump's response.

Meanwhile, the administration's deportation efforts have gotten significant pushback from Democrats, which even led to the Department of Homeland Security shutdown earlier this year. DHS announced that there were over 50,000 arrests by ICE in August alone.

“For the third straight month, ICE set a new record for the highest number of illegal aliens arrested in a single month, nearly 51,000," Mullin recently stated. "This is promises made and promises kept in action. Under President Trump’s leadership, ICE is working around the clock every day to arrest and deport illegal aliens from American communities. If you are in the country illegally, LEAVE NOW. If not, we will find you, arrest you, and deport you.” 

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News Topics CONGRESS | FLORIDA | DONALD TRUMP | REPUBLICAN PARTY | TRUMP ADMINISTRATION
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