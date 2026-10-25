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This Admission Shows Why Trump Was Right to End TPS for Haiti

Joe Chalfant Follow @JoeChalfant
Oct 25, 2026 2:00 PM
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This Admission Shows Why Trump Was Right to End TPS for Haiti
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Haitian officials are reportedly “overwhelmed” by the number of migrants who have been deported back to their home country following the Trump administration’s decision to suspend Temporary Protected Status for the Caribbean state.

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Since the status ended in mid-July, only a few hundred Haitians have been remanded back to Haitian soil. As of this time last month, the Haitian Times reported that just 530 individuals had arrived on American deportation flights. Human Rights Watch reported similar figures, stating that “authorities have deported hundreds of Haitians back to their country.”

The startling admission from Haitian officials regarding a handful of deportees has left many wondering why so many RINO Republicans in Ohio were fighting President Donald Trump to keep their 30,000 TPS-designated Haitian residents in their state.

“We’re deporting from this country a large number of people who are working, a large number of people who are raising families, a large number of people who are really contributing to their local community,” Governor Mike DeWine said at the time.

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John Kasich likewise came out to condemn Trump for ending the long-standing “temporary” protected status for Haitians.

Since the Trump administration moved to crack down on TPS, only four countries remain with active TPS designations: El Salvador, Lebanon, Sudan, and Ukraine.

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News Topics HAITI | TRUMP ADMINISTRATION
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