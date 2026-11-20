



The man arrested and charged with starting the catastrophic Palisades Fires in California has been found guilty of arson. The blaze was among the most destructive in American history. Twelve people were killed, more than 6,000 structures were lost, and the damage totaled at least $25 billion. The fires raged for almost all of January 2025.

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In October 2025, Jonathan Rinderknecht was arrested and charged with setting the fires. The following June, a mistrial was declared as the jury was deadlocked. He was retried and finally sentenced this week (via NBC News):

JUST IN - Jonathan Rinderknecht is found guilty of starting the Palisades Fire, which killed 12 people and destroyed 6,845 structures in Los Angeles. https://t.co/XyXDMvHIkc — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) November 20, 2026

Almost five months after a first trial ended in a mistrial, a jury found a man guilty of starting what would become the devastating 2025 Palisades Fire in Los Angeles that displaced thousands of people and became the most destructive wildfire in Los Angeles city history. Jonathan Rinderknecht, 30, was convicted Friday on both federal counts against him: destruction of property by means of fire, and arson affecting property used in interstate commerce. Sentencing was set for March 17. Rinderknecht faces a minimum of five years and a maximum of 40 years in prison, prosecutors said. The Palisades Fire, which began Jan. 7, 2025, was fueled by winds gusting up to 100 mph that fed on the very dry conditions. […] The Palisades Fire burned 23,448 acres, resulted in 12 deaths and destroyed 6,837 homes, businesses and other structures, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Starting in the Santa Monica Mountains, it burned through the Pacific Palisades neighborhood and then spread rapidly through the Los Angeles County communities of Topanga and Malibu. It was more than three weeks before firefighters were able to corral the fire and the blaze wasn’t completely contained until Jan. 31, 2025. Los Angeles City Council member Traci Park, who represents the Palisades, said “there is no amount of courtroom justice that will ever undo the harm that was caused.”

Let justice be done.

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