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President Trump's Immigration Agenda Handed Major Temporary Win at the Supreme Court

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Sep 30, 2026 11:45 AM
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President Trump's Immigration Agenda Handed Major Temporary Win at the Supreme Court
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

The Supreme Court ruled yesterday that the Trump administration can continue deporting illegal aliens to third-party countries, granting a temporary stay that blocked an appeals court ruling that had blocked the deportations. The Court will hear oral arguments in December and then issue a definitive ruling on the issue.

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The 6-3 ruling is another win for the Trump administration's immigration agenda.

Here's more:

“A bad day for criminal illegals and open borders activists alike. It’s not too late to get $3,000 and a flight home,” James Percival, general counsel of the Department of Homeland Security, said in a statement Tuesday afternoon.

The Supreme Court last year allowed the policy to move forward after it was blocked by lower courts at an earlier stage of the litigation. It also later clarified its decision, at the request of the Trump administration, making it clear it applied to eight men the government wanted to send to South Sudan.

Since Trump’s second term began in January 2025, thousands of people have been sent to third countries, including South Sudan, Eswatini and Rwanda.

About 15,000 people were deported to third countries in 2025, according to the Migration Policy Institute, with Mexico receiving the majority.

Solicitor General D. John Sauer said in a court filing that putting these third-country deportations on hold "created substantial logistical problems with ongoing removal operations," which has "led to added expense, potential diplomatic issues, and the inability to remove dangerous criminals."

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The Trump administration has said that it has made deals with countries to take immigrants on the promise that those countries would not mistreat them, and said it would not deport people if it had not received assurances that deportees would not be tortured or persecuted.

The Trump administration has offered illegal aliens in America a free flight home and several thousand dollars to self-deport.

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people. 

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News Topics ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION | ILLEGAL ALIEN | SUPREME COURT | TRUMP ADMINISTRATION
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