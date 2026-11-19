A man who tried to give a campus talk on abortion was reportedly arrested at the University of Texas at Dallas this week.

University administrator Tricia Losavio reportedly called the police on T. Russell Hunter, who founded a group that seeks to abolish abortion and talk to students about abortion.

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Yesterday, our founder, @TRussHunter, was arrested at the University of Texas at Dallas for peacefully discussing abortion and the gospel of Christ with students. After two and a half hours of peaceful conversation, a university administrator, Tricia Losavio (Associate Dean of Health and Wellness Initiatives), demanded that we leave, citing student complaints—even as multiple students present told her they wanted Russell to stay. She called the police anyway. Within just 90 seconds of arriving, police had handcuffed Russell. They refused to review our legal arguments for why we were lawfully exercising our First Amendment rights and refused to speak with our attorneys. The First Amendment does not exist to protect only popular speech. Universities should be places where students encounter challenging ideas, engage in open dialogue, and confront even the things they find offensive. Arresting someone for peacefully engaging in public discourse because others complained is an affront to the very principles universities should uphold. Russell remained in custody overnight, awaiting a hearing before a judge. Pray for Russell and his family, for justice in this case, and for the abolition of abortion and the legally sanctioned slaughter of innocent preborn children throughout our nation. — Abolitionists Rising 🌳🪓 (@AbolitionRising) November 19, 2026

MAJOR potential free speech violations at UT Dallas Abortion abolitionist T. Russell Hunter was ARRESTED at @UT_Dallas after he was reportedly peacefully discussing abortion and the gospel with students. University officials allegedly cited "student complains" and asked him to leave. When he didn't, police took him into custody. This is a PUBLIC university. Arresting someone for exercising their 1A rights is UNCONSTITUTIONAL. Russell is currently still in custody awaiting a hearing. https://t.co/lj4GerkhAw — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 19, 2026

University of Texas at Dallas arrested T. Russell Hunter, the founder of @AbolitionRising , after he spent hours calmly talking with students about abortion and the gospel. Students who were there said they wanted him to stay, but administrator Tricia Losavio called the police anyway. Officers had him in cuffs almost immediately, ignored the First Amendment arguments, and kept him overnight. This is what the slow death of free speech looks like on a public campus. They take a measured, respectful man and treat him like a problem just because some people didn’t like the conversation. A university is supposed to handle disagreement with dialogue, not handcuffs. — ✌🏼Honey Bomb 🌻 (@honeyybomb) November 19, 2026

America has blasphemy laws. They just serve a false god A Christian man preached Christ and spoke against abortion on a public campus. Someone was offended, so the state put him in handcuffs and kept him in jail overnight Madison warned that a bill of rights is only a "parchment barrier." It holds only as long as the men sworn to uphold it fear God more than they fear the mob The usurpers of the Constitution don't get to tear through that parchment because the gospel offends them. "We must obey God rather than men" (Acts 5:29) — Dusty Deevers (@DustyDeevers) November 19, 2026





Imagine if he was talking to students about planned parenthood or advocating for abortion. Do you think they would arrest him then? Without a doubt, he would not have been. Absolutely disgusting behavior from @UT_Dallas. Praying that they come to their senses. — Joshua Wilson (@JoshuaW4145) November 19, 2026

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Christian anti-abortion campaigner was arrested last night at the University of Dallas for exercising his first amendment rights. He was having positive dialogue with students when the female ‘Associate Dean of health and wellness’ got him arrested. https://t.co/DnUVDPMzar — Rikki Doolan (@realrikkidoolan) November 19, 2026

This is imminently unjust. @AbolitionRising is perhaps the most prominent and principled abortion abolitionist organization in the culture today, and Russell Hunter is winsome to a fault in these interactions. — Protestia (@Protestia) November 20, 2026

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