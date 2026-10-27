Ro Khanna Wants a ‘Truth and Accountability Commission.’ It's Target? Trump and His Family.

California Democrat Representative Ro Khanna has introduced legislation that seems straight out of the playbook of his favorite socialist regimes: a “Truth and Accountability Commission” whose sole purpose is to “hold the Trump administration and the Trump family accountable.”

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I'm introducing the Truth and Accounability Commission to hold the Trump administration and Trump family accountable for their crimes. No one is above the law. https://t.co/QRIDRB6fzV — Rep. Ro Khanna (@RepRoKhanna) October 26, 2026

"I'm introducing the Truth and Accountability Commission to hold the Trump administration and the Trump family accountable for crimes," the California Democrat said in a video on X. "Donald Trump says show me the person and I'll show you the crimes. We're going to flip the script. Show us the crimes and we will hold the people who did this accountable."

Introduced just last week, on October 22, the bill would give the commission a sweeping mandate to investigate the Trump administration, from allegations that the president and his family used public office for personal gain to the decision to go to war with Iran without congressional authorization. Shootings and other uses of force by ICE and Border Patrol officers would also fall within its scope, alongside unreleased Jeffrey Epstein files, federal employee firings under the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), funding freezes, and other executive-branch actions.

Although billed as independent, the commission would consist of 11 members chosen through political channels: a chairperson selected by the president, eight members appointed by congressional leaders, two each by the House and Senate majority and minority leaders, and two additional members chosen by the chairperson from nominees submitted by Republican and Democratic state attorneys general.

Opponents have characterized the proposed commission as little more than a vehicle for Democrats to investigate their political adversaries, the very conduct they have spent nearly two years accusing the president and his Department of Justice of engaging in. But that pattern did not begin with Trump it began under former President Joe Biden.

The proposal’s timing is also convenient: House Democrats have already signaled their intent to turn Congress’s investigative powers on the Trump administration should they regain control of the chamber in 2027.

I preferred this message in the original Mandarin. https://t.co/wt0i8nipgG — L A R R Y (@LarryOConnor) October 26, 2026

“Let’s show how anti-fascist we are by acting like fascists—and treating only our political opponents and their families like criminals.” — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) October 26, 2026

The proposal comes on the heels of a surprising Fox News poll released earlier this month, which found political corruption ranked among voters’ top concerns.

Fox News poll: Top concerns: 1. Corruption in government 2. Inflation and high prices 3. Gas prices https://t.co/VbSPmpsd2d — Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) October 15, 2026

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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