Ro Khanna Tells Us What We Already Know About Democrats' Plans After the Midterms

Some Democrats have been rather cagey about their intention to impeach President Donald Trump if they win back control of the House in November. But Rep. Ro Khanna (CA-17) doesn’t seem to have a problem shouting it from the rooftops.

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In an appearance on NBC News, Khanna discussed the matter. Host Kristen Welker asked, “Is impeaching President Trump a third time a mistake for Democrats?”

“No, it’s not,” Khanna answered. “Because it’s not about Donald Trump. He’s going to be a lame duck, and in my view, largely increasingly irrelevant. The point is to stand up for the Constitution.”

Impeachment says that you can’t get into an illegal war in Iran without constitutional approval. Impeachment says that you can’t just start firing federal employees when — in defiance of what Congress says. Impeachment says you can’t do deals with foreign governments to allegedly enrich your own family. It’s about setting a standard. And the Democrats can impeach to uphold constitutional values, and at the same time, have a first-hundred-day agenda that deals with the cost of living. To have child care. I just unleashed a free child care plan, to have an increase in minimum wage, to have paid family leave, to tax the billionaires. We can do both.

Welker: Is impeaching President Trump a third time a mistake for Democrats?



Ro Khanna: No, it's not... Impeachment says that you can't get into an illegal war in Iran without constitutional approval... It's about setting a standard. pic.twitter.com/T7JWtCXtLo — Furkan Gözükara (@FurkanGozukara) September 27, 2026

Some Democrats have been discussing a third impeachment effort, which they would launch about 15 seconds after they take office if the midterms go their way. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (NY-8) said Democrats have not “ruled anything out” and that “we are going to hold the crooks accountable” if they win.

Sadly enough, he’s talking to mostly back stabbing RINOs who have every intention of sabotaging the Midterms. We MUST step up now or it’s OVER! President Trump to Republicans: “If we don’t WIN the MIDTERMS… I’ll get impeached.” @POTUS⁩ pic.twitter.com/4QO5GqHloD — Natalia Marie Carissimi (@NanLee1124) January 6, 2026

Rep. Steve Cohen (TN-9) last week filed 26 articles of impeachment. “Trump is clearly the most impeachable President our country has ever endured,” he said.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump has been sounding the alarm on what will happen if Republicans don’t remain in control of the House. Back in January, he warned Republican lawmakers, “If we don’t win the midterms…they’ll find a reason to impeach me.”

The president has repeated the warning throughout the 2026 campaign. During an appearance on The Will Cain show later in the month, he said, “They'll find something. There'll be something.”

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