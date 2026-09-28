This Is What Democrats Plan to Do to Trump's Family If They Win in the Midterms

Democrats have given a glimpse of what they plan if they win back control of either chamber of Congress.

Other than launching another impeachment attempt against President Donald Trump, it appears Democrats also plan to renew their lawfare against Trump and his family. They plan to investigate the president’s family business to find something they can use against him.

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From The Independent:

If Democrats win a majority in either the House or Senate in November's midterm elections, corporate contributors funding President Donald Trump's ballroom and participants in Trump family business transactions could face immediate congressional scrutiny, according to several lawmakers, legal experts, and Capitol Hill aides. Securing command of either chamber would give Democrats subpoena authority and the financial resources to expand oversight staff. This would allow inquiries to begin as early as February, likely triggering prolonged legal disputes that would bring the Trump family's business holdings into sharp focus. Such congressional inquiries could define the second half of Trump's term, following two years during which his family ventured into artificial intelligence, prediction markets, drones, and cryptocurrency, while the president's personal wealth expanded by an estimated $2.2 billion. "I don't think the Democrats are going to have patience. They're going to expect documents pretty quickly. You're not going to play the old run-out-the-clock game," noted Ashley Callen, an attorney at Jenner & Block and former general counsel to Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson. Speaking to reporters on September 17, US House of Representatives Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York stated: "We're going to hold the crooks accountable, beginning on day one."

White House spokeswoman Olivia Wales told The Independent, “Democrats have no agenda to improve the lives of the American people, just plans to obstruct and baselessly target President Trump’s commonsense agenda.”

Sen. Adam Schiff (D-CA) said corporations that did business with the president or his administration should preserve any documentation related to the dealings. He said, “We can make life very difficult for the administration if you abuse legitimate oversight requests of Congress.”

One arrangement drawing Schiff's scrutiny involves a plan to transfer part of Yosemite National Park to a commercial developer connected to Republican campaign committees. "In this administration everything is for sale, including our most precious gems like Yosemite," he remarked. Nevertheless, Democratic lawmakers remain focused on members of the Trump family, particularly Donald Jr., who has pursued numerous commercial arrangements since his father's election in November 2024. "The First Family has been making money hand over fist," Schiff said. Raskin, who stands to lead the Judiciary Committee should Democrats take the House, identified Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner as "is a corporate executive that we absolutely will need to talk to,". Raskin said Kushner ignored two formal inquiries into financial dealings involving his private equity group, Affinity Partners, and Middle Eastern "oil monarchies and governments" while Kushner participated in official diplomatic negotiations for the United States. He emphasized agreements Kushner made with the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia during his tenure as a presidential envoy. "That's an outrageous conflict of interest," Raskin added.

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None of this is surprising. Ever since the 2020 election, Democrats have been hell-bent on using government power to target Trump, his family members, and other associates.

If they regain control of either chamber of Congress, not only are they going to launch impeachment proceedings against Trump, but they are going to pick up where they left off before they lost control of the House.

Of course, this strategy has two purposes. Attack Trump and distract from the fact that they won’t actually have any real solutions to the problems Americans face.

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