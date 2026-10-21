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Scott Bessent Just Explained Why Democrats Retaking the House Might Not Actually Matter That Much

Dmitri Bolt Follow @_bolt_dmitri
Oct 21, 2026 4:00 PM
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Scott Bessent Just Explained Why Democrats Retaking the House Might Not Actually Matter That Much
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent says he isn’t worried about Democrats taking the House in 2027. 

Asked Wednesday what it would mean for the country, or the Trump administration, if Democrats take control of the House in November, Bessent dismissed the prospect of serious disruption. Republicans are likely to retain the Senate, but holding the House presents a tougher challenge.

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Democrats have threatened to impeach President Trump for a third time, prosecute administration officials and block the administration’s agenda if they regain power. Bessent, however, argued that such threats amount largely to noise. Pointing to his congressional hearings over the past year, he said Democrats used their time to grandstand rather than seriously question him about the issues before them, and suggested a Democratic-controlled House would offer more of the same.

"I think there's very little," Bessent said of the possibility that Democrats would stand in the way of the administration.

"With the Democratic Congress, you can see it from my hearings, there's a lot more noise than signal," the Treasury Secretary added. "And last time I went up, my hearing ostensibly was talking about the international financial institutions. I didn't get a single question on that."

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Congress has become something of a mockery, especially during its hearings. Rather than address the issues at hand, or anything remotely relevant to the betterment of the United States, too many representatives use their allotted time as a platform to virtue-signal. It is quite the embarrassing thing to watch. However if that is what we can expect from a Democrat-controlled House, that leaves Republicans with a promising vision for the next two years no matter the outcome of the midterm elections.

As for how the Trump administration would navigate that opposition, the president is no stranger to governing through executive orders. He would likely continue that strategy with an unfriendly Congress, leaving the courts to decide how much of his agenda would stand. 

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | CONGRESS | HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES | REPUBLICAN PARTY | TRUMP ADMINISTRATION
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