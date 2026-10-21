Scott Bessent Just Explained Why Democrats Retaking the House Might Not Actually Matter That Much

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent says he isn’t worried about Democrats taking the House in 2027.

Asked Wednesday what it would mean for the country, or the Trump administration, if Democrats take control of the House in November, Bessent dismissed the prospect of serious disruption. Republicans are likely to retain the Senate, but holding the House presents a tougher challenge.

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Democrats have threatened to impeach President Trump for a third time, prosecute administration officials and block the administration’s agenda if they regain power. Bessent, however, argued that such threats amount largely to noise. Pointing to his congressional hearings over the past year, he said Democrats used their time to grandstand rather than seriously question him about the issues before them, and suggested a Democratic-controlled House would offer more of the same.

🇺🇸 Bessent says a Democratic House would mostly mean MORE NOISE and VERY LITTLE actual POWER to stop the Trump agenda He points to his own recent hearings as proof. The last one was supposed to be about international financial institutions, and he says he didn't get a single question on the topic. Lawmakers just used the time for political attacks instead. If that is the pattern, then taking the House looks more like theater than a real roadblock. Writer: Lucas https://t.co/w7Pu0YeCd1 — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) October 21, 2026

"I think there's very little," Bessent said of the possibility that Democrats would stand in the way of the administration.

"With the Democratic Congress, you can see it from my hearings, there's a lot more noise than signal," the Treasury Secretary added. "And last time I went up, my hearing ostensibly was talking about the international financial institutions. I didn't get a single question on that."

Congress has become something of a mockery, especially during its hearings. Rather than address the issues at hand, or anything remotely relevant to the betterment of the United States, too many representatives use their allotted time as a platform to virtue-signal. It is quite the embarrassing thing to watch. However if that is what we can expect from a Democrat-controlled House, that leaves Republicans with a promising vision for the next two years no matter the outcome of the midterm elections.

As for how the Trump administration would navigate that opposition, the president is no stranger to governing through executive orders. He would likely continue that strategy with an unfriendly Congress, leaving the courts to decide how much of his agenda would stand.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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