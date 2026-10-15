Zohran Mamdani’s Socialist Allies Are Already Turning on Him and City Hall Is Reportedly Furious

The socialists continue to eat their own.

The Mamdani administration is reportedly furious with socialist congressional candidate Darializa Avila Chevalier and other allies who have spent the past week openly crusading against the mayor’s leadership, first over an Immigration and Customs Enforcement-involved shooting, then over Mamdani’s refusal to fire NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch.

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“They were pissed about what she did on social media and her public rhetoric on NYPD,” one source with knowledge of the situation told the New York Post. “City Hall was like, ‘what the f**k are you doing!’”

🚨 LOL! THE SOCIALISTS ARE EATING THEIR OWN IN NEW YORK. According to the NY Post, congressional candidate Darializa Avila Chevalier and other DSA radicals are now turning on MAYOR ZOHRAN MAMDANI. They're pressuring him to FIRE NYPD COMMISSIONER JESSICA TISCH. Sources tell the Post that Mamdani is SICK OF IT. He made promises to the far left to win, and now they want him to pay up. You can't run a city of 8 million people on revolution and resentment. Et tu, comrade? — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) October 15, 2026

The trouble began last week, when an ICE operation in the Bronx ended in a shooting. Within hours, far-left activists were in the streets protesting the operation. As protesters gathered outside the hospital where the man ICE had shot, an illegal alien, was being treated, the NYPD assisted in clearing the area, "allowing" ICE to leave with the suspect in custody.

To Mamdani, this was simple governmental prudence. Any whiff of disorder could give the Trump administration pretext to send still more immigration-enforcement officers into New York, something he would like to avoid. However, to his socialist allies, it was betrayal. The NYPD had not kept the peace, it had “assisted” ICE, and trampled over New York's sanctuary city laws.

Chevalier, in particular, seized on the moment. She did not merely join the protests, she encouraged more, demanded Tisch’s dismissal in a lengthy social-media post, and rallied the far left to her side. She even accused the NYPD of escalating violence against her after she got in a supervisor’s face and was subsequently shoved out of the way.

“She is throwing her own fireball rhetoric to rally the folks,” one source said. “But instigating doesn’t help.”

Yesterday, an ICE agent opened fire in Marble Hill. They shot a member of our community in the neck while he was in his car. His five-year-old kid was in a child seat in the back of the car when ICE agents fired at least 7 rounds into it. This was in the middle of the afternoon, with children walking home from school and people heading home from work. Federal agents put every one of them in danger. When I was in Marble Hill last night I saw NYPD officers rapidly escalating violence. As I was trying to de-escalate, I was shoved to the ground by an officer. I witnessed unmarked law enforcement cars hitting protestors as NYPD officers pushed people out of its path. And instead of condemning ICE’s violence, Police Commissioner Tisch attempted to justify the shooting by reading off our neighbor’s past interactions with police. The NYPD spent more time protecting a militia that just shot someone than protecting New Yorkers. Last night, the NYPD and Commissioner Tisch violated the spirit, if not the letter, of our sanctuary city policies and fueled the Trump Administration’s attempt to demonize our communities. The NYPD’s Strategic Response Group must be disbanded as quickly as possible, and Commissioner Tisch must step down. In this district, there are mothers who are afraid to send their kids to school, workers who are afraid to show up for their shifts, and people who won’t call for help anymore because they can’t be sure who will come. That’s what it means to have a violent militia operating in your community. You don’t feel safe walking down your own street. For decades, we’ve been told ICE can be fixed with more oversight, better training, or reform. But you can’t reform an agency whose purpose is to terrorize immigrant families. You can’t train cruelty out of a system built to enact cruelty. ICE must be abolished. This moment demands that everyone step up. Elected officials at every level need to stop hedging and say it plainly: Abolish ICE now. Our city must enforce every sanctuary protection we have and city officials must ensure this cannot happen again. — Darializa for Congress (@DarializaforNY) October 9, 2026

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But Chevalier has no intention of stopping.

According to sources, Chevalier and her team are preparing a formal speech demanding Commissioner Tisch’s removal. More striking still, sources say Mamdani’s advisers may have talked him into endorsing the Democratic Socialist, although the mayor is not personally fond of her. That may explain why, as the New York Post reports, Chevalier is now attempting to distance herself from Mamdani.

“They are not naive to who their problems are — [Council Speaker Julie] Menin, Republicans, etc., and she is on the dartboard,” an insider told the New York Post.

“She’s a loose cannon,” they added, “They are sick of her, and she’s not even started in Congress.”

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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