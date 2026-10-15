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Zohran Mamdani’s Socialist Allies Are Already Turning on Him and City Hall Is Reportedly Furious

Dmitri Bolt Follow @_bolt_dmitri
Oct 15, 2026 12:15 PM
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Zohran Mamdani’s Socialist Allies Are Already Turning on Him and City Hall Is Reportedly Furious
AP Photo/Seth Wenig

The socialists continue to eat their own. 

The Mamdani administration is reportedly furious with socialist congressional candidate Darializa Avila Chevalier and other allies who have spent the past week openly crusading against the mayor’s leadership, first over an Immigration and Customs Enforcement-involved shooting, then over Mamdani’s refusal to fire NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch.

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“They were pissed about what she did on social media and her public rhetoric on NYPD,” one source with knowledge of the situation told the New York Post. “City Hall was like, ‘what the f**k are you doing!’”

The trouble began last week, when an ICE operation in the Bronx ended in a shooting. Within hours, far-left activists were in the streets protesting the operation. As protesters gathered outside the hospital where the man ICE had shot, an illegal alien, was being treated, the NYPD assisted in clearing the area, "allowing" ICE to leave with the suspect in custody. 

To Mamdani, this was simple governmental prudence. Any whiff of disorder could give the Trump administration pretext to send still more immigration-enforcement officers into New York, something he would like to avoid. However, to his socialist allies, it was betrayal. The NYPD had not kept the peace, it had “assisted” ICE, and trampled over New York's sanctuary city laws

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Chevalier, in particular, seized on the moment. She did not merely join the protests, she encouraged more, demanded Tisch’s dismissal in a lengthy social-media post, and rallied the far left to her side. She even accused the NYPD of escalating violence against her after she got in a supervisor’s face and was subsequently shoved out of the way.

“She is throwing her own fireball rhetoric to rally the folks,” one source said. “But instigating doesn’t help.”

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But Chevalier has no intention of stopping. 

According to sources, Chevalier and her team are preparing a formal speech demanding Commissioner Tisch’s removal. More striking still, sources say Mamdani’s advisers may have talked him into endorsing the Democratic Socialist, although the mayor is not personally fond of her. That may explain why, as the New York Post reports, Chevalier is now attempting to distance herself from Mamdani.

“They are not naive to who their problems are — [Council Speaker Julie] Menin, Republicans, etc., and she is on the dartboard,” an insider told the New York Post

“She’s a loose cannon,” they added, “They are sick of her, and she’s not even started in Congress.”

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

Help us continue to report on his radical policies and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | CONGRESS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | ILLEGAL ALIEN | SANCTUARY CITIES
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