A Georgia man sustained serious injuries after he rescued a woman who was being attacked by a machete-wielding suspect at Amicalola Falls State Park in Dawsonville. On the evening of October 12, Lee Lowery said he heard a woman screaming for help along High Shoals Road before running a mile into the dark forest to find her.

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Lowery found the woman being chased by a man in a pickup truck. That suspect, identified as Benjamin Robinson, tried to hit the woman, who ran toward Lowery for help. After Lowery helped the woman jump over a ditch to escape the truck, Robinson set his sights on Lowery.

🚨#BREAKING: A Georgia man is being HAILED AS A HERO after he heard a woman screaming, ran A MILE THROUGH DARK WOODS, put himself between her and her attacker...



...got MACED and ST*BBED to the bone with a MACHETE, artery cut, and GOT BACK UP and CHARGED him until he RAN!!!



His… pic.twitter.com/MUNycqVP1v — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) November 23, 2026

"I heard a young lady screaming through the woods," Lowery told Fox5. "I ran through the woods for about a mile."

Lowery described the scene. "She was running towards me. He was following her in the truck, trying to hit her," he said.

"I basically got her behind me," Lowery continued, "to make sure that she wouldn't get harmed, and I told her to run off to the side, over the ditch, so he couldn't hit her. And he tried to hit her, he missed, and he tried to hit me."

Robinson stopped the truck about 30 feet away from Lowery.

"He got out of the truck. Now it was about 7:45 so it was really dark and I could just see the silhouette of him coming towards me," Lowery explained. "And I thought he was going to strike me."

Instead, Robinson was armed with a machete and mace.

"And he sprayed me and he stabbed me with the machete," Lowery said.

"I didn't see it coming."

The machete cut Lowery to the bone, according to Fox5, and knocked Lowery on his feet. Despite that, Lowery got up and charged Robinson, who retreated to the truck. The woman Lowery rescued ended up having to pull Lowery out of the path of the truck; Robinson put it in reverse and tried to hit Lowery again.

Lowery suffered a deep cut between his right chest and shoulder. It cut through his muscles and severed an artery. Despite the blood loss, Lowery walked a quarter mile through the woods before a park employee called 911.

"They said I shouldn’t even have been conscious after five minutes," Lowery said."

The woman's condition is unknown at this time, but Robinson was arrested in McCracken County, Kentucky, on October 13 and faces numerous charges, including multiple counts of aggravated assault and aggravated battery.

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Despite his act of herorism, Lowery faced struggles. GoFundMe was set up to help Lowery recover from his injuries and get his life back on track, and according to the page, he lost his home in St. Augustine, Florida, and lost his job. His belongings, which were left at the campsite when he was attacked by Robinson, were removed. Lowery said he ended up walking 70 miles to Dalton, Georgia, after being discharged from the hospital. Lowery said the donations will help him get a new apartment and get him transportation, as well as pay for physical therapy to help him recover from his injuries.

"My goal is to heal, find work again, and stand on my own without having to keep asking for help. I have never been someone who asks for support easily, but I cannot do this alone anymore," he wrote.

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