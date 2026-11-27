Maria Middleton was born in Doyleston, Pennsylvania, and grew up enjoying Irish dance, Taylor Swift, sports, and her pets. She was also known for service and charity: organizing coat drives, distributing clothing, and preparing meals for the elderly. She even held a fundraiser for children with cancer.

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In 2018, she too was afflicted by that horrible disease. Maria was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor; she was 16 years old. Her mother, Susan Middleton, called it a "nightmare."

"It was devastating," Susan Middleton said. "It was a nightmare. It was a no-way-out situation." So the devout Catholic family did what it could do: turned to prayer. Soon, people around the world were praying for Maria, who managed to take a mission trip to Uganda before she died in October 2020 at the age of 18.

Now Maria Middleton is on track to be the first Gen Z saint.

Pennsylvania teen who died in 2020 could become first Gen Z saint https://t.co/yKP8OnsADB — Action News on 6abc (@6abc) November 21, 2026

Speaking with ABC 6, Maria's parents, Susan and Brian Middleton, recounted that her young life was full of faith. Maria was consecrated to the Blessed Virgin Mary at baptism, and would attend weekly Eucharistic Adoration starting when she was a small child.

"Our favorite Maria quote: ' ... you don't have to be weird to be holy,'" Brian Middleton said. "She was in every way normal, but she had this extraordinary faith and pursuit of virtue."

The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops voted on November 20 to advance the cause for Maria's beatification and canonization. The Archdiocese of Philadelphia will now open a formal inquiry into Maria's life, her virtues, and her reputation for holiness.

The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) voted to advance the cause of beatification and canonization for Maria Middleton, a Bucks County, Pennsylvania, teenager whose faith and witness continued to inspire others after her death from an inoperable brain tumor in… pic.twitter.com/gZj4nU1T6T — EWTN News (@EWTNews) November 18, 2026

Brian and Susan Middleton say the last thing their daughter wrote in a collection of writings detailing her faith was "Think hope."

That phrase became the title of a book about Maria. As part of its investigation, the Archdiocese of Philadelphia has put notices in churches asking anyone to come forward with information about Maria.

Last week, the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops voted to advance the sainthood cause of Maria Middleton, a teenager from Bucks County, Pennsylvania, who passed away in October 2020 shortly after turning 18.

If canonized, she would become the first Generation Z saint and just… pic.twitter.com/OWVxm10TzG — elise1029 (@eliseOLeahy1) November 23, 2026

If she is canonized, Maria would become the fourth saint born in America and the first Gen Z saint. Other American saints include St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, St. Kateri Tekakwitha, and St. Katherine Drexel. Other American saints include St. John Neumann, St. Francis Xavier Cabrini (the first naturalized U.S. citizen canonized), and St. Damien of Molokai.

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The youngest Catholic saint is St. Jacinta Marto, who died at age nine in 1920.

The process to become a saint can take years. American Bishop Fulton J. Sheen, who died in 1979, was beatified at the end of September, following more than 20 years of work on the part of the Diocese of Peoria. In 2012, Pope Benedict XIV declared Sheen venerable, recognizing his heroic virtue. The path to sainthood was further complicated by a fight over where Sheen's remains should be kept. He was buried in St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York, but relatives wanted his remains returned to Peoria, where the case for sainthood was opened. In 2019, Sheen was moved to St. Mary's Cathedral in Peoria and Pope Francis formally recognized a miracle attributed to Sheen's intercession: the recovery of James Fulton Engstrom, who was stillborn in 2010 but regained his pulse after his mother prayed for Sheen to intercede.

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